Black Americans Deeply PessimisticBy rmrd0000 on Fri, 01/17/2020 - 3:20pm |
President Trump made a stark appeal to black Americans during the 2016 election when he asked, “What have you got to lose?” Three years later, black Americans have rendered their verdict on his presidency with a deeply pessimistic assessment of their place in the United States under a leader seen by an overwhelming majority as racist.
The findings come from a Washington Post-Ipsos poll of African Americans nationwide, which reveals fears about whether their children will have a fair shot to succeed and a belief that white Americans don’t fully appreciate the discrimination that black people experience.
While personally optimistic about their own lives, black Americans today offer a bleaker view about their community as a whole. They also express determination to try to limit Trump to a single term in office.
More than 8 in 10 black Americans say they believe Trump is a racist and that he has made racism a bigger problem in the country. Nine in 10 disapprove of his job performance overall.
The pessimism goes well beyond assessments of the president. A 65 percent majority of African Americans say it is a “bad time” to be a black person in America. That view is widely shared by clear majorities of black adults across income, generational and political lines. By contrast, 77 percent of black Americans say it is a “good time” to be a white person, with a wide majority saying white people don’t understand the discrimination faced by black Americans.
Comments
Some Sunday feel-good for all the negativity.
https://www.huffingtonpost.co.uk/entry/foster-care_uk_5e21bd92c5b6321176...
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 01/19/2020 - 6:34am
Gotta run from that negativity stuff
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2019/feb/16/white-fragility-racism-interview-robin-diangelo
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 01/19/2020 - 9:57am
re: all the negativity.
Note that the full headline is Black Americans are deeply pessimistic about the country under Trump, whom more than 8 in 10 describe as ‘a racist,’ Post-Ipsos poll finds
It's mainly about Trumpies being emboldened and then there is the secondary topic of the police profiling problem.
Here's the Trump effect in a nutshell:
But a couple of times there is mention of this disconnect: they're coping with it, it's the other black guy they are worried about:
I think this guy has pegged it
That 30 percent figure, that's the key. I think the 30% are not new, the are not growing, they were always there. They hated Bill Clinton and helped impeach him. People got deluded by Bush's attitude and Obama's election via swings and Independents that they were gone, and Trump afforded them the opportunity to expose themselves again. I pointed them out here on another thread just recently:
The WaPo article is sprinkled with examples of quotes suggesting surprise that they were still there, i.e., talking to co-workers now, see it's still a problem. I want to say to them: no shit, you didn't know they were still there? You did realize that for all W Bush's faults, he was a moderate tamping their power down? If you thought they were gone, you were deluded.
Thing is: demographics will destroy them eventually, that's why "they" are even more panicked. Bannon's a standard bearer, he saw the phenomenon worldwide of social conservatives being dragged into the global 21st century kicking and screaming they wanna live in the past.
Swings and independents are important to win national power elections until they die off. Might be different in other countries with other systems, but for us, that's where it's at. If you go too far left, they will be trouble, sitting there steaming and plotting, if you don't, they are marginalized federally. Thing is, it really is a transitional period as far as demographics are concerned. What millennials do and think is really important, and is the new paradigm, what we are talking about here is mostly old folks, old paradigm. (And that includes the policing problem! People who live in minority dominant communities are only now catching on that one of the major ways to solve that is you have to get knowledgeable about extremely local elections and vote in them, especially prosecutors. Protests without voting aren't gonna cut it, they have to vote and run in their local elections. The Trump effect empowers the goons a little, but it's not the main problem. I.E. David Clarke in Milwaukee was there before Trump. How come? No good reason except only old white people voting in related elections.)
by artappraiser on Sun, 01/19/2020 - 10:18am
An overwhelming minority of black voters think that whites understand the circumstance faced by blacks
An overwhelmingly majority of blacks in this poll think that their children will face a worse future
Thanks for white-splaing though.
Edit to add:
In the article about the poll, a lack woman noted that when she enters a room filled with white women, she worries that half voted for Trump. Whites are viewed through the lens of Trump because whites voted for Trump.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 01/19/2020 - 11:06am
Why don't you just say, "hey you old honkie bitch, shut the fuck up about us black folk"? You're so shy and recalcitrant and hard to read. Guess it's your impeccable manners and attempts to be inclusive that hold you back.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 01/19/2020 - 11:45am
Cut the crap. The poll says that blacks are pessimistic. They are not giving up (optimism), but they are not satisfied with their status. They fear for their children. Those are facts, yet you and AA want to dictate the way blacks should respond to the present. Roxane Gay and Nell Painter disagree with the way the letter was written. Students are already being taught biased history, but the 1619 Project is the only problem.
I am still allowed to disagree with conclusions made by AA. I remind you that you had no problem when AA attacks groups of blacks for practicing pity olympics, yet you only attack me.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 01/19/2020 - 11:53am
Ok, from now on if you comment about white people, I'll delete your posts. If any white people talk about black people, I'll delete their posts. Talk abour Arabs and Asians and darker skinned Hispanics all you want - I ain't got no skin in that game. No more "white-splainin" and "black-splainin" to deal with. Hope you're happy at new TribalDagBlog.
And yes, I'm serious.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 01/19/2020 - 12:03pm
Why is there negativity.
White supremacists are heading to Richmond on Martin Luther King Day. Trump yammers about Virginia limiting gun rights. Whites put Trump in office. You can't take Trump and those who voted him in out of the equation.
Edit to add:
Martin Luther King Jr Day events are canceled because of Trump's white supremacists rallying in Virginia.
https://thegrio.com/2020/01/18/concerns-of-public-safety-prompt-cancellation-of-annual-dr-martin-luther-king-jr-day-vigil/
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 01/19/2020 - 11:25am