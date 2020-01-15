Senate begins preparations for Trump impeachment trialBy artappraiser on Wed, 01/15/2020 - 5:51pm |
By Alexander Bolton @ TheHill.com, Jan. 15, 5:45 pm
Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-Calif.) naming of impeachment mangers is triggering machinery in the Senate that will result in an impeachment trial.
Senators and aides say it will take several days for opening arguments to begin because the presiding officer, Chief Justice John Roberts, needs to be summoned, senators need to be sworn in as jurors and Trump’s defense team needs to be notified and given a chance to respond.
A message was delivered to the Senate at 5 p.m. Wednesday announcing that the House has appointed managers to present the articles of impeachment to the Senate [....]
URL:
https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/477673-senate-begins-preparations-for-trump-trial
by artappraiser on Wed, 01/15/2020 - 5:52pm
Heh, number of comments on the article @ TheHill went from 5 to 106 while I was posting it.
by artappraiser on Wed, 01/15/2020 - 5:56pm
Nancy's tweet for the occasion, with video:
by artappraiser on Wed, 01/15/2020 - 5:58pm
Lev Parnas and Rudy Giuliani have demolished Trump’s claims of innocence
New documents show why the president has been trying to hide evidence from Congress.
By Neal Katyal and Joshua A. Geltzer, Jan. 15, 2020 at 7:41 a.m. EST
by artappraiser on Thu, 01/16/2020 - 1:15am
by artappraiser on Thu, 01/16/2020 - 4:15pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 01/16/2020 - 6:07pm
Approval ratings for the jurors as to their regular jobs. Implying this reality would affect their ability to act as objective jurors, oh my goodness:
by artappraiser on Thu, 01/16/2020 - 7:06pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 01/17/2020 - 2:11am
Yeah and Rick McConnell has probably run that scenario a couple of hundred-
thousand
times.
This week .
My mind wandered to the question whether the chief justice has to pass under any loose roof objects on his way to the Senate but then realized Breyer would be next in Seniority so the chief' can relax.
I expect he's made that same calculation.
At this moment my gut say's our odds are 60-40 without Biden , which I expect/hope we'll be. But that's not a walk in the Park. I'm afraid Trump has demonstrated he's got more than a touch of the old Boris Johnson- he wins elections.
This week has been great, wish the election was Tuesday.
Come on Adam!!!!
by Flavius on Fri, 01/17/2020 - 3:22am
Consitutional, I'll show you Constitutional. Dragging out some out Lee Atwater 101:
by artappraiser on Fri, 01/17/2020 - 4:07am
Cuz like fuck education & paying teacher's - it's the 1st Amendment right to say, "oh God, make me smarter than my surroungs give me any right to be" that's important, if only I could be so optimistic to think the majority aspires to be any kind of real stable genius, or even doubts their own wisdom.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 01/17/2020 - 4:15am
by artappraiser on Fri, 01/17/2020 - 5:15pm
before there were Trump tweets there were Trump TV appearances. From Trump’s defense will be led by a ‘lunatic,’ ‘wacko’ and ‘off his rocker’ Ken Starr, according to Trump himself by Aaron Blake @ WashingtonPost.com, Jan. 17
by artappraiser on Fri, 01/17/2020 - 6:08pm
In short, he's an insincere manipulative bastard with no moral compass, only positions of convenience. Such is his politics, such is his life. Using people is his forte. Give him credit - for such a useless pampered asshole, he's good at it.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 01/18/2020 - 9:07am
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 01/18/2020 - 11:49am
Me too, Bill:
but the new normal seems to be a variant of the war is peace, slavery is freedom, ignorance is strength thing. Because Trump does his own scripts! And they include Starr as lunatic-wacko-disaster and another stable genius. One thing that's always consistent: hyperbole.
by artappraiser on Sat, 01/18/2020 - 8:40pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 01/18/2020 - 6:40am