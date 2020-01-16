GAO: Trump Violated the Law By Withholding Ukraine FundingBy rmrd0000 on Thu, 01/16/2020 - 10:36am |
The Trump administration violated the law by withholding military aid to Ukraine, the U.S. Government Accountability Office said in a decision released Thursday.
"Faithful execution of the law does not permit the President to substitute his own policy priorities for those that Congress has enacted into law," the government watchdog said. "OMB withheld funds for a policy reason, which is not permitted under the Impoundment Control Act (ICA). The withholding was not a programmatic delay. Therefore, we conclude that OMB violated the ICA."
The ruling was released hours before senators were set to be sworn in for President Donald Trump's impeachment trial. The House impeached the president for abuse of power, alleging that the president withheld the Ukraine aid for personal and political gain, as well as for obstructing the congressional probe into the hold
Just heard this used as a talking point by a Dem Senator on . It was a woman, I didn't recognize her, sorry. It is now being highlighted on MSNBC (intro. to a segment with Josh Marshall as a guest, no less.)
by artappraiser on Thu, 01/16/2020 - 6:11pm
(ignore top photo - misidentified - but lower one with Ivana apparently goes back a decade)
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 01/18/2020 - 3:48am
I listened to quite a bit of his interview with on CNN with Anderson Cooper and was surprised and mightily impressed. I think the American public would be too. He was humble yet confident and really seems eager to like, bear his soul, let it all hang out, nothing to hide anymore, no more games, at peace with himself. I saw a bit here and there with Rachel, but she was like an inquisitor drilling him for all the details a fanatic like her wanted to know. Which admittedly gave him practice. Cooper's more laid back, less prosecutorial interview style probably helped relax him the next day too.. Not gangsterish, but actually a very appealing humble and repentent personality, and soft spoken.
Once he knew he was being betrayed, he fired the legal team Trump sent over--very dramatic description of how the guard was called by them because he was screaming at them--is like he made his decision to squeal and never going back. Totally totally confident. Atty. Bondy sat next to him the whole time like a statue, didn't have to interrupt once.
by artappraiser on Sat, 01/18/2020 - 5:56am