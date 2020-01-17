‘You’re a bunch of dopes and babies’: Inside Trump’s stunning tirade against generalsBy artappraiser on Fri, 01/17/2020 - 3:44pm |
This article is adapted from “A Very Stable Genius: Donald J. Trump’s Testing of America,” which will be published on Jan. 21 by Penguin Press.
By Carol D. Leonnig & Philip Rucker @ WashingtonPost.com, Jan. 17
[....] Trump organized his unorthodox worldview under the simplistic banner of “America First,” but Mattis, Tillerson, and Cohn feared his proposals were rash, barely considered, and a danger to America’s superpower standing. They also felt that many of Trump’s impulsive ideas stemmed from his lack of familiarity with U.S. history and, even, where countries were located. To have a useful discussion with him, the trio agreed, they had to create a basic knowledge, a shared language.
So on July 20, 2017, Mattis invited Trump to the Tank for what he, Tillerson, and Cohn had carefully organized as a tailored tutorial. What happened inside the Tank that day crystallized the commander in chief’s berating, derisive and dismissive manner, foreshadowing decisions such as the one earlier this month that brought the United States to the brink of war with Iran. The Tank meeting was a turning point in Trump’s presidency. Rather than getting him to appreciate America’s traditional role and alliances, Trump began to tune out and eventually push away the experts who believed their duty was to protect the country by restraining his more dangerous impulses.
The episode has been documented numerous times, but subsequent reporting reveals a more complete picture of the moment and the chilling effect Trump’s comments and hostility had on the nation’s military and national security leadership [....]
by artappraiser on Fri, 01/17/2020 - 4:25pm
Tillerson comes across in the story as the main one with guts, honor and leadership ability.
A lot of past reporting made a point of how he was eviscerating the State Dept. And from that, one might have the impression that he didn't "get it". Here, we find he "got it," enough to stand up to Trump, not just put up with him.
by artappraiser on Fri, 01/17/2020 - 4:31pm
No, anyone of the people involved could have stood up and told the public the truth. The most they might have done was leak the stories to these reporters, anonymously. The people that need to hear it will call it liberal lies and fake news since there is no authoritative voice or evidence. Tillerson, Mattis, and everyone else in this administration will go down as cowards when the history is written.
by ocean-kat on Fri, 01/17/2020 - 4:56pm
Agree - none of these jerkoffs spoke out loud and clear. You'd think someone was willing to go down in flames, even though this is much less than *that* physical challenge. A country ruled by babies. Incredible.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 01/17/2020 - 6:09pm