Better board the bus for BernieBy jollyroger on Sun, 01/12/2020 - 11:07pm |
Destination, "Furthur"
The sad reality that is our Electoral College mandates a new version of "Clean for Gene"
It seems clear that the fate of the nation (and the world) hangs in the dank cheese cellars of Wisconsin, the hillbilly sections of rural Pennsylvania and the vote-suppressing suburbs of Michigan.
A flood of volunteers from out of state is called for.
We need to register a few hundred thousand new voters, for the pitfalls of voter suppression and straightforward vote larceny to be overcome.
Volunteers in Brooklyn are appreciated, but volunteers in Milwaukee are treasured.
Comments
Freedom Riders, but why Bernie?
Too much, the Magic Bus.
Still a Mystery Tour:
Either on the bus or off it.
(one parked himself in the Psych ward
at UofM, presumably before going
over the Cuckoo's nest,
just expecting to fly.
Ah, the 60's.
If I had a hammer... I could drive your car...)
PS - I know what it's like to be Fred
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 01/13/2020 - 7:30am
It is hard to overestimate the role of the CIA (via MKUltra) in the penetration and subversion of conformist rationality by the forces of shamanic chaos.
A bus we can ride with pride!
by jollyroger on Tue, 01/14/2020 - 4:53pm
While they might like your bus, I really can't see the denizens of the cellar bars of West Allis, Waukesha and the north side of Milwaukee, Wisconsin thinking that well of Bernie bros.Them's the ones you'd have to win over and I just can't see them liking Bernie nor his bros. Uncle Joe is more like it, doesn't have that northeaster socialist vibe. (Klobacher or Mayor Peter could do what's needed if they wanted to.) Passionate Bernie fanboys and girls knocking on their door is not the answer, that's the opinion of this former Wisconsinite who just visited again recently. Much more likely it would backfire tremendously. I suppose Bernie bros could get a few more votes by venturing into workplaces that used to support unionization, but there are very few of those left.
by artappraiser on Mon, 01/13/2020 - 1:56pm
p.s. To try to get across why: the type you got to get, they would vote for Jesse Jackson, but not AOC. That fervent angry passionate northeastern thing is a big big turnoff in Wisconsin, a roll-your-eyes type turnoff.
by artappraiser on Mon, 01/13/2020 - 2:01pm
She's channeling Bronx Nice
by jollyroger on Tue, 01/14/2020 - 4:47pm
And Bernie channels Larry David trying to apoplectively live amongst the laid back in Manhattan Beach, CA in his show "Curb Your Enthusiasm" and SNL knows that and pushes the meme with Larry David his very self. It's the Larry David thing that Wisconsites don't like, that's it in a nutshell. It's not even funny to them, they don't get why a person would be like that.
by artappraiser on Tue, 01/14/2020 - 7:37pm
Bernie is having a difference of opinion with Elizabeth Warren.
Warren confirms that Bernie told her that a woman could not win the presidency.
Watched a disappointing discussion between Sanders supporter Cornel West and Angela Rye on CNN.
West argued that Sanders' record documented his support for women candid ages.
Neither, Rye or anchor Don Lemon mentioned problems Bernie has had with connecting to women
https://www.thedailybeast.com/bernie-sanders-has-a-blind-spot-on-womens-issues-ex-staffers-say
Biden and Buttigieg are laughing on the way to the debate and Iowa. Klobuchar may get a bounce too.
Edit to add:
Note to self: Placing Klobuchar at the tail end fits into Bernie's alleged statement.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 01/13/2020 - 10:57pm
Interesting stats, make of them what ye will (One opinion I don't need to hear because it's been repeated over and over at dagblog is that they are all racists):
by artappraiser on Tue, 01/14/2020 - 4:08pm
They are all willing to vote for a racist.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 01/14/2020 - 4:46pm
here's some art for you:
by artappraiser on Tue, 01/14/2020 - 6:38pm
I Dunno.
When Greta gets angry it seems to work.
by jollyroger on Tue, 01/14/2020 - 8:15pm
I'm not angry, I'm just being honest. I wish they were better people. I don't have to feel sad or trapped because they are who they are. I think it's best to work on Independent and wayward Democrats.
How is it that nothing is required of the people who are still ready to vote for Trump? Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X did not mince words.
Ibram Kendi calls them out. Ta-Nehisi Coates calls them out. Roxane Gay calls them out. Joy Reid calls them out. Don Lemon calls them out. Al Sharpton calls them out. Even former RNC chair Michael Steele calls them out. But, in your bubble, you see me as the only one calling them out.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 01/14/2020 - 8:35pm
You focus on the progress made since 1965. It is 2020, and we are still at a point where there are discussions about the continuing paucity of POC nominated for entertainment awards in the United States. We are still arguing about statues to men dedicated to the men who wanted to maintain their freedom while enslaving others. We have religious groups divided by the issue of race. For people born long past 1965, you realize that inequality persists in 2020. The justice system is rigged against you. A political party is conducting open political warfare against your community. You see these things and some people, who are supposed to be your allies, say stop whining.
I'll stick with Kendi, Coates, Gay, etc. Heck, Cornel West calls them out. William Barber calls them out.............
Not speaking truth to power is being complicit
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 01/14/2020 - 8:59pm
Jerry Saltz gets angry, he is not a both sides to blame idiot:
"I’ll 100% vote for whoever Dem candidate is. But we should be hammering Trump, his corruption, his family’s corruption & graft. Insult him 24-hrs a day! Screw the small-ball. Is this an emergency or not! None of them is doing this. In your hearts you know I’m right. Hammer him."
by NCD on Tue, 01/14/2020 - 9:35pm
I don't see that post as about "both sides do it." And Trump and the presidential race wasn't mentioned.
I know you like to play the "only two sides" politics game, NCD. And I don't resent people who chose to dive into that and play the game. I just don't see it as reality, in real life there are not just two sides. People are more complex than Democrat vs Republican. And then lets get back to politics: the number of registered Independents would argue that it's not actual reality in politics either. And when you go with a big wide national vote for the top office in the country, with a big turnout, reality is not Democrat vs. Republican either. Moreso it ends up a popularity contest between two people.
by artappraiser on Tue, 01/14/2020 - 11:13pm
In Presidential elections, the process is binary. A Republican will win, or a Democrat will win.
Trump is a racist
0 = willing to vote for a racist
1 = not willing to vote for a racist
Staying home or voting third party = 0
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 01/15/2020 - 12:09am
Once again you're avoiding the issue that doesn't make the voters binary and this is why some Bernie votes in the primaries switched to Trump. And the candidates have to win over swings and independents to win.
And then throwing in your own special bete noire. News: there are many people who have little concern about race issues. To you, everything is about race and you show little interest in anything else. Others are similar with different issues, like abortion. You are a single issue litmus test voter.
Basically: so rmrd thinks they are horrible people if they vote for someone who is racist. SO WHAT! What does that have to do with winning an election? You're not the god decider of what is the priority of every single voter. Are you like going to send them to hell, or what. News for you: there actually are registered Democrats that are racist. I know some personally. Racist people are allowed to vote, there is no test.
by artappraiser on Wed, 01/15/2020 - 12:32am
My approach to winning is to motivate Independents and Democrats who stayed at home to vote in 2020. Trump is the major reason that a person would not vote for Trump. Note the new release of documents from the House Intelligence Committee. The racist is being outed.
I don't wish to send Trump voters to Hell. I want them to be better. In the meantime, I'm OK with outvoting those who would vote for the racist. Democrats won using this approach in 2018 and 2019. The discussions during the debates made clear that every candidate recognized the importance of courting the minority vote. People of good conscience realize that they cannot vote for Donald J Trump. If people do not care about racial inequality, we need to outvote them.
Racists are obviously allowed to vote. They voted for Trump. Hillary got 3 million more votes than Trump. This time around, we have to make certain that turnout is increased in critical states while also increasing turnout everywhere. Focus on the rational voters. Fuck the racists. Fuck them figuratively, I can't send them to Hell. As I said my priority is to overwhelm them at the polls.
The recent letter in support of a Christianity Today editor who criticized Trump is about addressing racism. We cannot pretend that race is not an issue. We still have black and brown children in concentration camps.
You are in a bubble.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 01/15/2020 - 8:28am
I just watched Bernie's closing statement in the debate and his two answers before that. He was doing his best impression yet of Larry David having a blood pressure attack. Just sayin'.
But I admit it actually made me think of how Trump might make mincemeat of him by just lying and schmoozing while Bernie gets red in the face with anger about the lies.
by artappraiser on Tue, 01/14/2020 - 11:03pm
Here's a Bernie bot who brought back bad memories of Obamabots bashing Hillary as a bitch at TPMCafe. Just hit me: for the fanbots, their candidate is always a victim of other politicians that have evil hearts and are vicious and since their candidate is pure of heart, they need a protector:
by artappraiser on Tue, 01/14/2020 - 11:41pm
lots of supporters on Twitter are actually a big negative for his image, I often see people complain about them like this:
Obama could overcome that with his own personality. Bernie: not so much. MHO.
by artappraiser on Wed, 01/15/2020 - 12:22am
addresses Democratic party primary divisiveness problems quite well, methinks:
by artappraiser on Wed, 01/15/2020 - 6:58pm
Third Way peeps argue in WaPo op-ed that Bernie Sanders’s agenda makes him the definition of unelectable
By Jon Cowan and Jim Kessler Jan. 15, 2020 at 2:16 p.m. EST
Jon Cowan is president and Jim Kessler is executive vice president for policy at Third Way, a center-left think tank.
FWIW, I only noticed it because it's currently the #2 most read op-ed over there right now, after Impeachment descends into darkness by Dana Milbank. And WaPo readers are not Fox viewers, as it is famously part of "the liberal media".
by artappraiser on Thu, 01/16/2020 - 1:27am
and then there's the neo-liberal econ guys who don't think much of his protectionism:
by artappraiser on Thu, 01/16/2020 - 1:36am
In pictures
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 01/16/2020 - 3:04am
Serendipitously, I have been solicited by Sunrise Extinction to chip in for buses, the kids, tney say, are standing by..
We’re just 21 days out from the Iowa Caucuses and 29 days from the New Hampshire primary. What happens in these early votes will set the tone for the whole election. If we seize this moment, we can start this year off with a major win for our movement.
Sunrise endorsed Bernie Sanders last week because he’s shown time and time again that he’s ready to fight for our generation and the Green New Deal. Now, our teams in Iowa and New Hampshire are putting all their energy into turning out young people for Bernie.
We have hundreds of young people who are ready to go to Iowa and NH and put Bernie over the top but we need to raise money to house, train and outfit them with materials.
We need to raise $20,000 more in the next 10 days to pull this off with enough time for people to plan their travel. Can you chip in today?
.
by jollyroger on Thu, 01/16/2020 - 9:27pm
Bernie will be a punching bag
https://www.thedailybeast.com/when-iran-took-americans-hostage-bernie-backed-irans-defenders
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 01/16/2020 - 10:00pm