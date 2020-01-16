Kanye West will stop in Phoenix this weekend to headline Awaken 2020—a 10-hour evangelical event that has garnered criticism from LGBTQ community members and their allies.

As pointed out by the New York Daily News, the Christian gathering features a lineup of controversial religious leaders who've expressed anti-gay views. These figures include Cindy Jacobs, a self-proclaimed prophet who encouraged Christians to "rise up" and stop the Equality Act; Guillermo Maldonado, a Miami-based pastor who believes homosexuality is a result of "a generational curse, or even a demonic attack while in the womb"; Ché Ahn, the president of Harvest International Ministry who once compared gay rights to racist laws: "just because it’s legal does not mean that it’s right, at one time we had a law saying blacks were not citizens, that didn’t make that right"; and Lou Engle, a senior leader of the International House of Prayer who was a vocal proponent of Uganda's "Kill the Gays" bill, and who once claimed Nazism was fueled by homosexuality.