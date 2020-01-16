    Evangelist Kanye West to Headline Anti-LGBTQ Event

    Kanye West will stop in Phoenix this weekend to headline Awaken 2020—a 10-hour evangelical event that has garnered criticism from LGBTQ community members and their allies.

    As pointed out by the New York Daily News, the Christian gathering features a lineup of controversial religious leaders who've expressed anti-gay views. These figures include Cindy Jacobs, a self-proclaimed prophet who encouraged Christians to "rise up" and stop the Equality Act; Guillermo Maldonado, a Miami-based pastor who believes homosexuality is a result of "a generational curse, or even a demonic attack while in the womb"; Ché Ahn, the president of Harvest International Ministry who once compared gay rights to racist laws: "just because it’s legal does not mean that it’s right, at one time we had a law saying blacks were not citizens, that didn’t make that right"; and Lou Engle, a senior leader of the International House of Prayer who was a vocal proponent of Uganda's "Kill the Gays" bill, and who once claimed Nazism was fueled by homosexuality

    https://www.complex.com/music/2020/01/kanye-west-headline-prayer-rally-alongside-figures-who-have-expressed-anti-lgbtq-views?utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=musictw&utm_source=twitter.com

    so I saw your post and just for fun, I typed "Kanye" into the search box on Twitter, hoping to find some commotion about this.  Instead this is what I got at the top of results. Which may or may not be a P.R. planned event intended to sell an image, who am I to say? Just offering it up.

    Kanye West Stops His Car to Give a Homeless Man Money in L.A. https://t.co/zemEoVfzUe

    — People (@people) January 16, 2020

    Note the People article also mentions

    This wasn’t West’s only act of kindness this week. On Tuesday, his wife Kim Kardashian West explained that she and her husband partnered with non-profit organization Represent Justice to buy out movie theaters across the country for free screenings of the Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx-starring film Just Mercy.

    “I was so moved after seeing #JustMercy, that Kanye and I want to make sure you have the chance to see it too,” Kardashian West — who is currently studying for the bar exam in order to become a lawyer —  wrote on her Instagram Story.


    by artappraiser on Thu, 01/16/2020 - 4:04pm

    P.S. there's also this near the top of search results:


    by artappraiser on Thu, 01/16/2020 - 4:06pm

