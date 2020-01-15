Today's new round of Trump disclosures means we really could win

Unless we nominate Joe Biden. In an election whose theme will be installing an Administration of normal human decency the only Dem candidate who fails that test is the one who misused his authority to require Ukraine to make a lavish monthly gift to his son. .

Otherwise any one of the current candidates would be worth giving it a shot. It's useless self -inflicted torture to worry whether Bernie would be able to launch Medicare for All. If so ,great. If not, things wlll stay as they are except for having a normal human being at the big house on Pennsylvania Avenue.

Ditto for all the other candidates.

Relax