Senate begins preparations for Trump impeachment trialBy artappraiser on Wed, 01/15/2020 - 5:51pm |
By Alexander Bolton @ TheHill.com, Jan. 15, 5:45 pm
Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-Calif.) naming of impeachment mangers is triggering machinery in the Senate that will result in an impeachment trial.
Senators and aides say it will take several days for opening arguments to begin because the presiding officer, Chief Justice John Roberts, needs to be summoned, senators need to be sworn in as jurors and Trump’s defense team needs to be notified and given a chance to respond.
A message was delivered to the Senate at 5 p.m. Wednesday announcing that the House has appointed managers to present the articles of impeachment to the Senate [....]
URL:
https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/477673-senate-begins-preparations-for-trump-trial
Comments
by artappraiser on Wed, 01/15/2020 - 5:52pm
Heh, number of comments on the article @ TheHill went from 5 to 106 while I was posting it.
by artappraiser on Wed, 01/15/2020 - 5:56pm
Nancy's tweet for the occasion, with video:
by artappraiser on Wed, 01/15/2020 - 5:58pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 01/15/2020 - 6:28pm