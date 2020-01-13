By Matt Naham @ LawandCrime.com, | 7:58 pm, January 13th

It’s almost as if we have seen this story before. Russian military intelligence officers hacked the Ukrainian gas company, Burisma Holdings, as the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump was shifting into overdrive in the House of Representatives back in early November.

[....] where Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden used to be a board member. What on earth could they have been looking for and why? Unsurprisingly, it was suggested that Russia was looking for dirt on the Bidens [...]

Oren Falkowitz, co-founder of Area 1 — the group that detected the hacks — not only said the hacks were “successful,” but also said the “timing of the Russian campaign mirrors the G.R.U. hacks we saw in 2016 against the D.N.C. and John Podesta.”

“Once again, they are stealing email credentials, in what we can only assume is a repeat of Russian interference in the last election.” he told the Times