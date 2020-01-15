    Oh Lord,

    Today's new round of  Trump disclosures means we really could  win 

    Unless we nominate Joe Biden. In an election whose theme  will be installing  an Administration  of normal human decency the only Dem candidate who fails that test is the one who  misused his authority to require Ukraine  to make a lavish monthly gift to his son.  .

    Otherwise any one of the current  candidates would be worth giving  it a shot. It's useless self -inflicted torture to  worry whether    Bernie would be able to launch Medicare for All. If so ,great. If not,  things wlll stay as they  are except   for having a normal human being at the big house on Pennsylvania Avenue.

    Ditto for all the other candidates.

    Relax

     

    What did Joe Biden do in the Ukraine?

    Do you also believe that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 election?


