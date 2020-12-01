Destination, "Furthur"

The sad reality that is our Electoral College mandates a new version of "Clean for Gene"

It seems clear that the fate of the nation (and the world) hangs in the dank cheese cellars of Wisconsin, the hillbilly sections of rural Pennsylvania and the vote-suppressing suburbs of Michigan.

A flood of volunteers from out of state is called for.

We need to register a few hundred thousand new voters, for the pitfalls of voter suppression and straightforward vote larceny to be overcome.

Volunteers in Brooklyn are appreciated, but volunteers in Milwaukee are treasured.