Better board the bus for BernieBy jollyroger on Sun, 01/12/2020 - 11:07pm |
Destination, "Furthur"
The sad reality that is our Electoral College mandates a new version of "Clean for Gene"
It seems clear that the fate of the nation (and the world) hangs in the dank cheese cellars of Wisconsin, the hillbilly sections of rural Pennsylvania and the vote-suppressing suburbs of Michigan.
A flood of volunteers from out of state is called for.
We need to register a few hundred thousand new voters, for the pitfalls of voter suppression and straightforward vote larceny to be overcome.
Volunteers in Brooklyn are appreciated, but volunteers in Milwaukee are treasured.
Comments
Freedom Riders, but why Bernie?
Too much, the Magic Bus.
Still a Mystery Tour:
Either on the bus or off it.
(one parked himself in the Psych ward
at UofM, presumably before going
over the Cuckoo's nest,
just expecting to fly.
Ah, the 60's.
If I had a hammer... I could drive your car...)
PS - I know what it's like to be Fred
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 01/13/2020 - 7:30am
It is hard to overestimate the role of the CIA (via MKUltra) in the penetration and subversion of conformist rationality by the forces of shamanic chaos.
A bus we can ride with pride!
by jollyroger on Tue, 01/14/2020 - 4:53pm
While they might like your bus, I really can't see the denizens of the cellar bars of West Allis, Waukesha and the north side of Milwaukee, Wisconsin thinking that well of Bernie bros.Them's the ones you'd have to win over and I just can't see them liking Bernie nor his bros. Uncle Joe is more like it, doesn't have that northeaster socialist vibe. (Klobacher or Mayor Peter could do what's needed if they wanted to.) Passionate Bernie fanboys and girls knocking on their door is not the answer, that's the opinion of this former Wisconsinite who just visited again recently. Much more likely it would backfire tremendously. I suppose Bernie bros could get a few more votes by venturing into workplaces that used to support unionization, but there are very few of those left.
by artappraiser on Mon, 01/13/2020 - 1:56pm
p.s. To try to get across why: the type you got to get, they would vote for Jesse Jackson, but not AOC. That fervent angry passionate northeastern thing is a big big turnoff in Wisconsin, a roll-your-eyes type turnoff.
by artappraiser on Mon, 01/13/2020 - 2:01pm
She's channeling Bronx Nice
by jollyroger on Tue, 01/14/2020 - 4:47pm
Bernie is having a difference of opinion with Elizabeth Warren.
Warren confirms that Bernie told her that a woman could not win the presidency.
Watched a disappointing discussion between Sanders supporter Cornel West and Angela Rye on CNN.
West argued that Sanders' record documented his support for women candid ages.
Neither, Rye or anchor Don Lemon mentioned problems Bernie has had with connecting to women
https://www.thedailybeast.com/bernie-sanders-has-a-blind-spot-on-womens-issues-ex-staffers-say
Biden and Buttigieg are laughing on the way to the debate and Iowa. Klobuchar may get a bounce too.
Edit to add:
Note to self: Placing Klobuchar at the tail end fits into Bernie's alleged statement.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 01/13/2020 - 10:57pm
Interesting stats, make of them what ye will (One opinion I don't need to hear because it's been repeated over and over at dagblog is that they are all racists):
by artappraiser on Tue, 01/14/2020 - 4:08pm
They are all willing to vote for a racist.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 01/14/2020 - 4:46pm
here's some art for you:
by artappraiser on Tue, 01/14/2020 - 6:38pm