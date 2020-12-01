    jollyroger's picture

    Better board the bus for Bernie

    By jollyroger on Sun, 01/12/2020 - 11:07pm |

     

     

    Destination, "Furthur"

     

     

     

    The sad reality that is our Electoral College mandates a new version of "Clean for Gene"

     

    It seems clear that the fate of the nation (and the world) hangs in the dank cheese cellars of Wisconsin, the hillbilly sections of rural Pennsylvania and the vote-suppressing suburbs of Michigan.

     

    A flood of volunteers from out of state is called for.

     

    We need to register a few hundred thousand new voters, for the pitfalls of voter suppression and straightforward vote larceny to be overcome.

     

    Volunteers in Brooklyn are appreciated, but volunteers in Milwaukee are treasured.

    Freedom Riders, but why Bernie?

    Too much, the Magic Bus.

    Still a Mystery Tour:

    Either on the bus or off it.

    (one parked himself in the Psych ward

    at UofM, presumably before going

    over the Cuckoo's nest,

    just expecting to fly.

    Ah, the 60's.

    If I had a hammer... I could drive your car...)

    PS - I know what it's like to be Fred


    by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 01/13/2020 - 7:30am

    It is hard to overestimate the role of the CIA (via MKUltra) in the penetration and subversion of conformist rationality by the forces of shamanic chaos.

     

    A bus we can ride with  pride!


    by jollyroger on Tue, 01/14/2020 - 4:53pm

    While they might like your bus, I really can't see the denizens of the cellar bars of West Allis, Waukesha and the north side of Milwaukee, Wisconsin thinking that well of Bernie bros.Them's the ones you'd have to win over and I just can't see them liking Bernie nor his bros. Uncle Joe is more like it, doesn't have that northeaster socialist vibe. (Klobacher or Mayor Peter could do what's needed if they wanted to.) Passionate Bernie fanboys and girls knocking on their door is not the answer, that's the opinion of this former Wisconsinite who just visited again recently. Much more likely it would backfire tremendously. I suppose Bernie bros could get a few more votes by venturing into workplaces that used to support unionization, but there are very few of those left.


    by artappraiser on Mon, 01/13/2020 - 1:56pm

    p.s. To try to get across why: the type you got to get, they would vote for Jesse Jackson, but not AOC.  That fervent angry passionate northeastern thing is a big big turnoff in Wisconsin, a roll-your-eyes type turnoff.


    by artappraiser on Mon, 01/13/2020 - 2:01pm

    She's  channeling Bronx Nice


    by jollyroger on Tue, 01/14/2020 - 4:47pm

    Bernie is having a difference of opinion with Elizabeth Warren.

    Warren confirms that Bernie told her that a woman could not win the presidency.

    Watched a disappointing discussion between Sanders supporter Cornel West and Angela Rye on CNN.

    West argued that Sanders' record documented his support for women candid ages.

    Neither, Rye or anchor Don Lemon mentioned problems Bernie has had with connecting to women

    Even for an older white man speaking at an event for women of color, the reception Bernie Sanders received at the recent She the People summit was chilly. Unlike the other 2020 candidates at the forum—including another white man—several of Sanders’ responses were met with groans. At one point, he answered a question about the recent increase in hate crimes by turning it back to a conversation on universal health care, drawing boos.

    The reaction to Sanders did not surprise women’s rights advocates. The senator has one of the strongest and longest records on reproductive rights and pay inequality of the 2020 contenders, but he’s often criticized for not taking leadership on or prioritizing these issues—and, more recently, for failing to learn from his past missteps.

    “You can put lipstick on the pig, but in the end the senator is someone who is actually very proud of not changing his ideas,” Sarah Slamen, a Texas organizer and Sanders’ 2016 state campaign coordinator in Louisiana, told The Daily Beast.

    “I want to believe that old dogs can learn new tricks, but I don’t see it with this dog,” she added.

    https://www.thedailybeast.com/bernie-sanders-has-a-blind-spot-on-womens-issues-ex-staffers-say

     

    Biden and Buttigieg are laughing on the way to the debate and Iowa. Klobuchar may get a bounce too.

    Edit to add:

    Note to self: Placing Klobuchar at the tail end fits into Bernie's alleged statement.

     

     


    by rmrd0000 on Mon, 01/13/2020 - 10:57pm

    Interesting stats, make of them what ye will (One opinion I don't need to hear because it's been repeated over and over at dagblog is that they are all racists):


    by artappraiser on Tue, 01/14/2020 - 4:08pm

    They are all willing to vote for a racist.


    by rmrd0000 on Tue, 01/14/2020 - 4:46pm

    here's some art for you:


    by artappraiser on Tue, 01/14/2020 - 6:38pm

