(RNS) — We wanted to write collectively as a diverse group of ministerial leaders, doctorates, lay-persons and people who simply love God to express our sincere gratitude for Christianity Today’s printing of the brilliantly and objectively written article by (the magazine's then Editor-in-Chief) Mark Galli, entitled “Trump Should Be Removed from Office."

We truly respect your organization’s stance on the stated principle “We want CT to be a place that welcomes Christians from across the political spectrum…”

The late Billy Graham, CT’s founder, gave us a loud warning in an article he wrote for Parade Magazine in 1981, when he said: “I don’t want to see religious bigotry in any form. It would disturb me if there was a wedding between the religious fundamentalists and the political right. The hard right has no interest in religion except to manipulate it.”