Russian Military Hacked Burisma as Impeachment Inquiry in House Reached Public PhaseBy artappraiser on Mon, 01/13/2020 - 7:59pm |
By Matt Naham @ LawandCrime.com, | 7:58 pm, January 13th
It’s almost as if we have seen this story before. Russian military intelligence officers hacked the Ukrainian gas company, Burisma Holdings, as the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump was shifting into overdrive in the House of Representatives back in early November.
[....] where Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden used to be a board member. What on earth could they have been looking for and why? Unsurprisingly, it was suggested that Russia was looking for dirt on the Bidens [...]
Oren Falkowitz, co-founder of Area 1 — the group that detected the hacks — not only said the hacks were “successful,” but also said the “timing of the Russian campaign mirrors the G.R.U. hacks we saw in 2016 against the D.N.C. and John Podesta.”
“Once again, they are stealing email credentials, in what we can only assume is a repeat of Russian interference in the last election.” he told the Times
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 01/14/2020 - 2:07pm
And methinks it's a good sign that Mrs. Greenspan is tweeting about it, cause Rachel doesn't get to everyone. Mrs. Greenspan never impressed me as much of a liberal, but she's old school, she doesn't think U.S. citizens should be trusting Russia.
by artappraiser on Tue, 01/14/2020 - 2:14pm
How unwoke 2020, judging women by their hubbies. You think Elaine Chao is somehow tainted? Or Melania or Ivanka? Mrs.Mnuchin seems like a fine upstanding lady who likes nature, such as total eclipses. And Murdoch's previous gal Wendi. Or Mrs. Sheldon. Really, have you no shame?
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 01/14/2020 - 2:28pm
Naughty I know. She's just always impressed me as very Reaganite, it's my naughty way of getting that across. It is clear she despises what Trump is doing to the country, no matter how hard she tries to hide it. What I was trying to get across here, though, is that I think right of center people still trust her reporting whereas they might not think much of her MSNBC colleagues. (And yeah, since you went there--she is an old school feminist, Ruth Bader Ginsburg style.)
by artappraiser on Tue, 01/14/2020 - 2:38pm
Reaganite - that's almost a compliment in these cray-cray topsy-turvy times. Bring me my rocker, let's watch "Those Were the Days". Btw, what *is* Glenn Miller doing now?
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 01/14/2020 - 2:43pm