White House First Snow of the Year Says It All
By rmrd0000 on Mon, 01/13/2020 - 12:41pm
The White House is so out of touch with reality that on one of the hottest days in January history, the White House shared a photo declaring the first snow of the year.
“First snow of the year!” read the photo’s caption, which showed the White House in the background and snow pouring down. The photo was shared to Twitter on Sunday evening when temperatures reached a high of 70 degrees.
There was no snow in Washington, D.C., Sunday but that didn’t stop this lying ass White House from pushing out a lying ass photo.
URL:
https://www.theroot.com/the-white-house-even-lies-about-the-weather-tweets-pho-1840972846
I note this guy's got a double job, he has to watch what the White House press dept. is doing all the time and make excuses for them as well as do his own work:
by artappraiser on Mon, 01/13/2020 - 1:24pm