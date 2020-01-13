The White House is so out of touch with reality that on one of the hottest days in January history, the White House shared a photo declaring the first snow of the year.

“First snow of the year!” read the photo’s caption, which showed the White House in the background and snow pouring down. The photo was shared to Twitter on Sunday evening when temperatures reached a high of 70 degrees.

There was no snow in Washington, D.C., Sunday but that didn’t stop this lying ass White House from pushing out a lying ass photo.