Better board the bus for BernieBy jollyroger on Sun, 01/12/2020 - 11:07pm |
Destination, "Furthur"
The sad reality that is our Electoral College mandates a new version of "Clean for Gene"
It seems clear that the fate of the nation (and the world) hangs in the dank cheese cellars of Wisconsin, the hillbilly sections of rural Pennsylvania and the vote-suppressing suburbs of Michigan.
A flood of volunteers from out of state is called for.
We need to register a few hundred thousand new voters, for the pitfalls of voter suppression and straightforward vote larceny to be overcome.
Volunteers in Brooklyn are appreciated, but volunteers in Milwaukee are treasured.
Comments
Freedom Riders, but why Bernie?
Too much, the Magic Bus.
Still a Mystery Tour:
Either on the bus or off it.
(one parked himself in the Psych ward
at UofM, presumably before going
over the Cuckoo's nest,
just expecting to fly.
Ah, the 60's.
If I had a hammer... I could drive your car...)
PS - I know what it's like to be Fred
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 01/13/2020 - 7:30am