    Better board the bus for Bernie

    Destination, "Furthur"

     

     

     

    The sad reality that is our Electoral College mandates a new version of "Clean for Gene"

     

    It seems clear that the fate of the nation (and the world) hangs in the dank cheese cellars of Wisconsin, the hillbilly sections of rural Pennsylvania and the vote-suppressing suburbs of Michigan.

     

    A flood of volunteers from out of state is called for.

     

    We need to register a few hundred thousand new voters, for the pitfalls of voter suppression and straightforward vote larceny to be overcome.

     

    Volunteers in Brooklyn are appreciated, but volunteers in Milwaukee are treasured.

    Freedom Riders, but why Bernie?

    Too much, the Magic Bus.

    Still a Mystery Tour:

    Either on the bus or off it.

    (one parked himself in the Psych ward

    at UofM, presumably before going

    over the Cuckoo's nest,

    just expecting to fly.

    Ah, the 60's.

    If I had a hammer... I could drive your car...)

    PS - I know what it's like to be Fred


    by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 01/13/2020 - 7:30am

