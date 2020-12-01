Two Different HistoriesBy rmrd0000 on Sun, 01/12/2020 - 6:36pm |
History textbooks targeted for Calforinia and Texas tell two different stories of the past
Still, recent textbooks have come a long way from what was published in past decades. Both Texas and California volumes deal more bluntly with the cruelty of the slave trade, eschewing several myths that were common in textbooks for generations: that some slave owners treated enslaved people kindly and that African-Americans were better off enslaved than free. The books also devote more space to the women’s movement and balance the narrative of European immigration with stories of Latino and Asian immigrants.
“American history is not anymore the story of great white men,” said Albert S. Broussard, a history professor at Texas A&M University and an author of both the Texas and California editions of McGraw-Hill’s textbooks.
Here is how the politics of American history play out in California and Texas textbooks, on subjects like race, immigration, gender, sexuality and the economy.
Comments
Here is a picture of Albert with a list of some of his other publications.
by artappraiser on Sun, 01/12/2020 - 6:57pm
I'm familiar with Broussard. He works on the history of blacks in the Western United States. He and others like Quintard Taylor help to correct the biased history students received in the past, especially the role of blacks in developing the western frontier.
Edit to add:
Link to Quintard Taylor bio
https://www.blackpast.org/staff_board/taylor-quintard-website-director/
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 01/12/2020 - 7:18pm