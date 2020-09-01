Trump wins againBy Flavius on Thu, 01/09/2020 - 1:32am |
Donald's set piece on the prior administration's "foolish " no nuke agreement with Iran per se -and its' associated role "providing the funding for Missile attack" could seem as evidence that he has finally lost all contact with reality and needs to be taken away for a long rest.
On the contrary, it was a great success.
In the hours since it's been the main topic, as he intended. As opposed the dangerous (for him) topics of the murder itself and the need for Congress to revoke the extraordinarily improper Authorization to Use Force Resolution.
Comments
Always ready to bend the knee
An opposing view from WaPo (via HuffPost for those w/o a subscription)
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 01/09/2020 - 7:45am
Twitter posts from Simon Rosenberg suggesting that Putin's plan to get the US out of Iraq is working. It was devised by Russian and Iran. Trump played into their hands.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 01/09/2020 - 7:54am
the reason for the "winning"? Mullahs can't shoot straight?
by artappraiser on Thu, 01/09/2020 - 2:45pm
The Iranians play chess, always. This says "We don't do assassination, we're better than them":
Missile strike on U.S. targets ‘did not intend to kill,’ says Iranian commander
“We intended to hit the enemy’s military machinery,” not to cause casualties, the head of the Revolutionary Guard’s Aerospace Force said, in the latest sign that Iran was seeking to avoid further escalation. Rocket attacks in Iraq late Wednesday, however, suggested the risk remained.
I noticed yesterday that someone with influence must have told Muqtada al-Sadr to stand down, I found it suspicious:
Meanwhile, things are not all unified MAGA in the GOP, while the mullahs may have shot down a plane by mistake, the GOP looks a disunified mess in messaging about Iran (no doubt the chaos continues Bolton's despair and is the reason he has signaled he is willing to talk about the White House to Senators)
by artappraiser on Thu, 01/09/2020 - 3:09pm
starting to look to me a little like a mini-Cuban missile crisis on all sides, where nobody's a winner, everybody stands down, best laid plans of mice and men, let's all get a little humility here?
Edit to add: throw into this messy mix that many Fox News talking heads were not beating war drums.
by artappraiser on Thu, 01/09/2020 - 3:25pm
Has Dem presidential candidates' stated foreign policy on Iran so far:
by artappraiser on Thu, 01/09/2020 - 3:55pm
Argument that he's a big loser:
by artappraiser on Thu, 01/09/2020 - 3:59pm
Hair splitting I agree. My theory is that he'd be further behind if he hadn't trotted out the ever-popular anti Obama attack to provide his faithful with a blind alley to chase down.
Not just amusing myself with a contrary view, I actually think there's some actual validity. But only some!
by Flavius on Thu, 01/09/2020 - 10:33pm
FWIW, Thurs. night he was desperately appropriating the "deplorables" thing:
Heckuva way to get more votes!
by artappraiser on Fri, 01/10/2020 - 12:50am
Interesting that there's always a Trump tweet that makes Trump a loser by his own standards:
by artappraiser on Fri, 01/10/2020 - 4:06pm
Julian Borger thinks (and he has a good record on things about power in foreign policy) that:
by artappraiser on Fri, 01/10/2020 - 7:03pm
The winningest president evah sells The Troops for big bucks. Artful dealing. #MAGA.
by artappraiser on Sat, 01/11/2020 - 9:44pm
And if these mercenaries maliciiusly kill someone like a contractor out in the field, do they get to target one of our leaders?
And why haven't we struck Saudi Arabia?
Trying to understand the new rules.
Unconfirmed (read thread):
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 01/11/2020 - 10:05pm
ya I saw that. And thought: back b.t. (before Trump) I woulda thought:ridiculous conspiracizing. But now, it would just be another thing on the other side of the looking glass we are all stuck in.
It just never ends. Check it out:
by artappraiser on Sun, 01/12/2020 - 6:09am
I think "spot on":
by artappraiser on Sun, 01/12/2020 - 1:02pm