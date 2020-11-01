Suze Collins and the Infernal Charlie Brown FootballBy rmrd0000 on Sat, 01/11/2020 - 7:57pm |
Senator Susan Collins says that she is working with a group of Republican Senators to see if witness testimony will be allowed in the Senate impeachment trial.
Taking bets on whether the outcome will be better than when she said that she was seriously deliberating on how to vote on the Kavanaugh confirmation. At that time, she give her confirmation speech with a Mississippi Confederate seated at a table behind her.
I hope I'm wrong in where I'm placing my bet.
Comments
Just a reminder that she's not a Trump fan:
https://www.gq.com/story/susan-collins-hot-mic
Also note the comment she made about Texas Rep. Farenthold there as well.
She's gotten re-elected regularly, I checked her wikipedia entry: first elected to the United States Senate in 1996. She was re-elected in 2002, 2008, and 2014. She's a native who other Mainers elect and re-elect. Which comes to mind as I write that, about your Confederate concerns: you can't really get more Yankee than a Mainer.
