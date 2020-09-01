Donald's set piece on the prior administration's "foolish " no nuke agreement with Iran per se -and its' associated role "providing the funding for Missile attack" could seem as evidence that he has finally lost all contact with reality and needs to be taken away for a long rest.

On the contrary, it was a great success.

In the hours since it's been the main topic, as he intended. As opposed the dangerous (for him) topics of the murder itself and the need for Congress to revoke the extraordinarily improper Authorization to Use Force Resolution.