Miss. Gov. :Mississippi Faces 100Years of Darkness If It Elects A Black SenatorBy rmrd0000 on Sat, 01/11/2020 - 8:58pm |
Deep South Voice writes that the governor took to Twitter last weekend and said: “If Mike Espy and the liberal Democrats gain the senate we will take that first step into a thousand years of darkness.” Interesting word choice when describing the consequences of Mississippi electing its first black Senator in over 139 years. Even more interesting when you realize he’s doing this in support of Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith. Remember her? She was the lady that said she would be front row at a public lynching. Yeah, folks, they racist-racist.
