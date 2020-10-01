we should all take note of the reporting in

this letter from Fairfield, Iowa "where Marianne Williamson Is Already President", published @ Politico Magazine on Jan. 6

Yes, there are Americans who still take the guru seriously as a candidate. And a lot of them live in southeastern Iowa.

Go ahead, be brave and bust your stereotypes about rural Iowa.Ideologically, we're still pretty much the country that Alexis De Tocqueville described in 1835?