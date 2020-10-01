    Marianne just dropped out of the presidential race BUT

    By artappraiser on Fri, 01/10/2020 - 4:38pm

    we should all take note of the reporting in

    this letter from Fairfield, Iowa "where Marianne Williamson Is Already President", published @ Politico Magazine on Jan. 6

    Yes, there are Americans who still take the guru seriously as a candidate. And a lot of them live in southeastern Iowa.

    Go ahead, be brave and bust your stereotypes about rural Iowa.Ideologically, we're still pretty much the country that Alexis De Tocqueville described in 1835?

    more species Americanus:


    by artappraiser on Sat, 01/11/2020 - 11:40am

    So https://youtu.be/YqzfMhCGmw0, Marianne!


    by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 01/11/2020 - 4:38pm

