Nikki Haley said Democrats mourn the loss of Qasem Soleimani

Joining Sean Hannity’s Fox News show on Monday night, former U.N. Ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley discussed the response to the killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Suleimani, saying that “the only ones mourning the loss of Suleimani are our Democrat leadership and Democrat Presidential candidates.” Lest you worry we are taking Haley out of context, she tweeted out the clip herself last night. Haley went on to say “no one else in the world” was mourning Suleimani “because they knew that this man had evil veins, they knew what he was capable of, and they saw the destruction and the lives lost based from his hands.” So, is it accurate to claim that Democratic leadership and presidential candidates are mourning Suleimani’s death? In our calculation, no. Responses have certainly been mixed since President Trump ordered the killing of Suleimani last Thursday—but no prominent Democrats have “mourned” his death in the manner Haley is alleging

She doubled down on her statement

Former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley has doubled down on her comment that Democrats were “mourning” the death of Qasem Soleimani. Unfortunately, her explanation still doesn’t make sense. Haley’s office provided a statement to the Dispatch in which she claimed Democrats were saying it would be better if Soleimani were still around and this constitutes “mourning.” “Mourning comes in different forms,” Haley’s office said. “It doesn’t have to be literally crying over the casket like Ayatollah [Ali] Khamenei. Leading Democrats are aggressively arguing that we would be better off if Qassem Suleimani was still alive today. That is effectively mourning his death.”

Following in Haley's footsteps, Rep. Doug Collins said

Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.) is under fire after claiming that Democrats “are in love with terrorists” for failing to support President Donald Trump’s military escalation with Iran. Speaking to Fox Business host Lou Dobbs on Wednesday night, Collins also said Democrats were mourning for Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who was assassinated last week in a U.S. drone strike, more than they mourn for Gold Star families. Those are the families of U.S. service members killed in the line of duty.

He also doubled down

Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) vigorously defended his highly offensive comments about Democrats being "in love with terrorists" on Fox News just before he apologized in a series of tweets. After taking a verbal beating from Preet Bharara and others, Collins went on Fox News and vigorously defended his comments, saying he would not apologize for his remarks. When asked by Bill Hemmer about his comments, Collins first defended them by saying that he was "frustrated" since he saw the devastation terrorists like Soleimani left behind when he was in Iraq in 2008. Hemmer zeroed in on the part that was most offensive: Collins' claim that "Democrats are in love with terrorists." "I think their actions are betraying them at this point," Collins replied before taking off on a fast rant. "Do all of them love terrorists? No," he blustered. "The issue that we have here is that the fact that they won't acknowledge that he was a terrorist, they won't acknowledge the fact that this was a good thing for the world for Soleimani to be taken out. And from my perspective that needs to be called out. If they would start calling him a terrorist and stop saying our President assassinated him -- that's accusing the president of a crime. That's not been talked about a lot," he said, all in one breath, as Collins does.

A significant number of Republicans have lost their way.