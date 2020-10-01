    Republicans Claim Democrats Loved Qasem Soleimani

    Nikki Haley said Democrats mourn the loss of  Qasem Soleimani 

    Joining Sean Hannity’s Fox News show on Monday night, former U.N. Ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley discussed the response to the killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Suleimani, saying that “the only ones mourning the loss of Suleimani are our Democrat leadership and Democrat Presidential candidates.”

    Lest you worry we are taking Haley out of context, she tweeted out the clip herself last night.

    Haley went on to say “no one else in the world” was mourning Suleimani “because they knew that this man had evil veins, they knew what he was capable of, and they saw the destruction and the lives lost based from his hands.”

    So, is it accurate to claim that Democratic leadership and presidential candidates are mourning Suleimani’s death?

    In our calculation, no. 

    Responses have certainly been mixed since President Trump ordered the killing of Suleimani last Thursday—but no prominent Democrats have “mourned” his death in the manner Haley is alleging

    https://factcheck.thedispatch.com/p/are-democratic-leaders-and-presidential

    She doubled down on her statement 

    Former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley has doubled down on her comment that Democrats were “mourning” the death of Qasem Soleimani.

    Unfortunately, her explanation still doesn’t make sense.

    Haley’s office provided a statement to the Dispatch in which she claimed Democrats were saying it would be better if Soleimani were still around and this constitutes “mourning.”

    “Mourning comes in different forms,” Haley’s office said. “It doesn’t have to be literally crying over the casket like Ayatollah [Ali] Khamenei. Leading Democrats are aggressively arguing that we would be better off if Qassem Suleimani was still alive today. That is effectively mourning his death.”

    https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2020/01/08/nikki-haleys-incredible-explanation-her-comment-that-democrats-are-mourning-soleimani/

    Following in Haley's footsteps, Rep. Doug Collins said

    Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.) is under fire after claiming that Democrats “are in love with terrorists” for failing to support President Donald Trump’s military escalation with Iran

    Speaking to Fox Business host Lou Dobbs on Wednesday night, Collins also said Democrats were mourning for Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who was assassinated last week in a U.S. drone strike, more than they mourn for Gold Star families. Those are the families of U.S. service members killed in the line of duty.

    https://www.huffpost.com/entry/doug-collins-democrats-love-terrorists_n_5e16b2d2c5b6b32c72bd09ac

    He also doubled down

    Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) vigorously defended his highly offensive comments about Democrats being "in love with terrorists" on Fox News just before he apologized in a series of tweets.

    After taking a verbal beating from Preet Bharara and others, Collins went on Fox News and vigorously defended his comments, saying he would not apologize for his remarks. When asked by Bill Hemmer about his comments, Collins first defended them by saying that he was "frustrated" since he saw the devastation terrorists like Soleimani left behind when he was in Iraq in 2008.

    Hemmer zeroed in on the part that was most offensive: Collins' claim that "Democrats are in love with terrorists." 

    "I think their actions are betraying them at this point," Collins replied before taking off on a fast rant. 

    "Do all of them love terrorists? No," he blustered. "The issue that we have here is that the fact that they won't acknowledge that he was a terrorist, they won't acknowledge the fact that this was a good thing for the world for Soleimani to be taken out. And from my perspective that needs to be called out. If they would start calling him a terrorist and stop saying our President assassinated him -- that's accusing the president of a crime. That's not been talked about a lot," he said, all in one breath, as Collins does.

    https://crooksandliars.com/2020/01/rep-doug-collins-tweets-apology-offensive

    A significant number of Republicans have lost their way.

     

     

     

     

    When I use a word,” Humpty Dumpty said, in rather a scornful tone, “it means just what I choose it to mean—neither more nor less.” “The question is,” said Alice, “whether you can make words mean so many different things.” “The question is,” said Humpty Dumpty, “which is to be master—that’s all.”

     

    There it was amusing.

    But Orwell didn't think it was  in 1984 when  "good" meant "bad on order of  Big Brother.

    Nikki is aware that 


    o A many  sensible people regret Soleimani's death  for its potential fall out. Which isn't   

    o B "mourning".And

    o anyone with ordinary intelligence knows that.

    o And will feel slightly insulted by her pretending they didn't  but  will excuse it  assuming  she  calculates that most of Trump's base - like them- will brush off the insult and  Nikki's simply implementing the dictum ( was it PT Barnum 's?) that no one ever lost money by banking on the ignorance of the ordinary citizen.

    And yeah there probably  is some portion of her base ready to believe that  regretting and mourning are synonyms.

    And there'll be lots more of them in 4 years of Trump's Secretary of Education remains in office. 

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     


    Alice tried another question. "What sort of people live about here?"
    "In THAT direction," the Cat said, waving its right paw round, "lives a Hatter: And in THAT direction," waving the other paw, "lives a March Hare. Visit either you like: they're both mad."
    "But I don't want to go among mad people," Alice remarked.
    "Oh, you can't help that," said the Cat: "we're all mad here. I'm mad. You're mad."
    "How do you know I'm mad?" said Alice.
    "You must be," said the Cat, "or you wouldn't have come here."

    link 


