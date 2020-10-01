Op-ed by Froma Harrop @ CNN.com, Jan. 9, updated 10:32 pm ET

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was not entirely wrong when she said, "In any other country, Joe Biden and I would not be in the same party," in an interview with New York magazine. In this country, however, the two-party system ensures a wide range of views within a political label, and particularly within the Democratic one -- exemplified by Biden and AOC's contrasting views.

[...] when asked by New York magazine what her role in Congress might look like in a Biden administration, AOC groaned, followed by "Oh, God." That is not a response one would expect to the prospective election of a member of her own party. Without betraying her beliefs, AOC could have graciously said, "I look forward to working with a Democratic president.

Ocasio-Cortez​ most likely doesn't have the guts to leave the Democratic Party probably for the same reason that Bernie Sanders ensures he has the "D" after his name whenever he runs for office [....]