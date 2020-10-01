"AOC should leave the Democratic Party"By artappraiser on Fri, 01/10/2020 - 12:17am |
Op-ed by Froma Harrop @ CNN.com, Jan. 9, updated 10:32 pm ET
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was not entirely wrong when she said, "In any other country, Joe Biden and I would not be in the same party," in an interview with New York magazine. In this country, however, the two-party system ensures a wide range of views within a political label, and particularly within the Democratic one -- exemplified by Biden and AOC's contrasting views.
[....]
[...] when asked by New York magazine what her role in Congress might look like in a Biden administration, AOC groaned, followed by "Oh, God." That is not a response one would expect to the prospective election of a member of her own party. Without betraying her beliefs, AOC could have graciously said, "I look forward to working with a Democratic president.
Ocasio-Cortez most likely doesn't have the guts to leave the Democratic Party probably for the same reason that Bernie Sanders ensures he has the "D" after his name whenever he runs for office [....]
Or maybe those Nov 18 moderates are much more progressive than old frumpy Joe, despite 3 issues Froma can still dig up for fame after 30+ years. Or that awful "maybe I'll take a GOP VP" framing, like for years Democrats couldn't be trusted (couldn't trust themselves!) with a Democratic Secretary of Defense or FBI chief (Louis B. Freeh? that turned out well). I'm no fan of busing, but I can acknowledge racists used opposition to derail Civil Rights completely. Where's Joe's educating himself, evolving on women's issues, obvious ones? After so many years of quasi "Blue Dog" Democrats largely in name only, always compromising with Republicans, when do the Blue Dogs ever break out if the GOP's kennel? Seemingly never. AOC's the biggest bit of fresh air in a party that's looking horridly geriatric. Let the dogs out.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 01/10/2020 - 1:57am
Froma is an idiot. She can smugly suggest AOC or Sanders should leave the party and insult them by claiming they don't have the guts. But if everyone on the far left went with them the democrats would never win another election. I'm 62 and I'm so so tired of voting for these shitty politicians that clearly tell me they aren't going to enact the policies I want. I've voted for these moderate democrats since I was 18 and I'm sick of it.
by ocean-kat on Fri, 01/10/2020 - 2:47am