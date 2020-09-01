@ TimesofIndia​.IndiaTimes.com, Jan. 9, 2020

[....] Why are envoys visiting Kashmir?

On August 5, the government abrogated Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Since the abrogation, several political leaders have been arrested, internet services remain suspended and the region has been under heavy security cover. The delegation has been invited to be briefed on the security situation in the region. The visit has also been planned as part of India's diplomatic outreach to rebut Pakistan's propaganda against it on the Kashmir issue [....]