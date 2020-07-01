By Joe Sutton & Holllie Silverman @ CNN.com, Updated 4:00 AM ET, Tue January 7, 2020

A 6.5 magnitude earthquake rocked Puerto Rico early Tuesday morning, just one day after a 5.8 magnitude quake shook the island, according to the United States Geological Service earthquake map. The 6.5 quake struck at 3:24 a.m. local time about 10 kilometers south of Indios, Puerto Rico USGS said. [....]