The Other Swing Voter
The common conception of the swing voter is one who shifts between voting Republican and voting Democrat. These center-right or center-left voters are typically white and older. Meanwhile, people of color and young people, and especially young people of color, are more likely than white people and older people to swing between voting Democrat and not voting (or voting third party). These are America’s other swing voters. Othered because they are typically young and not-white.
https://outline.com/8e7ZFr
The problem I have with this article is it assumes there are different messages sent to white and black voters. If one decided to separate the groups into black and white one can make that argument. But most everything he says about what he defines as the other ie black swing voter could also be applied to the left swing voter most of whom are white. We also vote overwhelmingly democratic. We also lack enthusiasm for the centrist democrat picked in the primaries. We also sometimes are disheartened and don't turn out to vote. We are also told to hold our nose and get out and vote for the centrist. There is a group of black voters and a group of white voters who are traditionally treated the same
rmrd should love this article. The author sees racism in the different treatment of black and white voters. I see a more complex field of voters beyond that simple dichotomy and more nuanced reasons for different treatment.
by ocean-kat on Wed, 01/08/2020 - 3:54am
I think the main problem with the article is that he thinks as to the presidential race that those "other swing" voters mattered in 2008 as to who won. They didn't. While it was inspiring to see them come out and I am sure their votes helped in many places "downticket", it was the original kind of swing voter that actually got Obama elected. And he accomplished that by being a moderate candidate pushing bi-partisanship to attract the original kind of swing voter.
by artappraiser on Wed, 01/08/2020 - 1:09pm
P.S. Article is the same old faulty eternal hope by both passionate lefties and righties that radical change can be affected via who wins presidency and the Senate if enough non voters got inspired and came out. Our country is not set up that way, those two entities are supposed to be moderating influences, to stymie too much change at once. More radical candidates who won did so by pretending to be moderate or centrist to important constituencies when they were first running, such as Trump or FDR. Edit to add: and yes, Trump had other help too, which helped ameliorate the damage he did to himself with radical behavior on the campaign trail.
by artappraiser on Wed, 01/08/2020 - 1:33pm
I agree with you if we're talking about Obama's win, but it took all the disparate parts with their many different reasons to get us 60 votes in the senate.
by ocean-kat on Wed, 01/08/2020 - 1:47pm
Obama was everything to everyone. A Rorschach test.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 01/08/2020 - 4:31pm