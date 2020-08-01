The Other Swing VoterBy ocean-kat on Wed, 01/08/2020 - 3:41am |
The common conception of the swing voter is one who shifts between voting Republican and voting Democrat. These center-right or center-left voters are typically white and older. Meanwhile, people of color and young people, and especially young people of color, are more likely than white people and older people to swing between voting Democrat and not voting (or voting third party). These are America’s other swing voters. Othered because they are typically young and not-white.
URL:
https://outline.com/8e7ZFr
Comments
The problem I have with this article is it assumes there are different messages sent to white and black voters. If one decided to separate the groups into black and white one can make that argument. But most everything he says about what he defines as the other ie black swing voter could also be applied to the left swing voter most of whom are white. We also vote overwhelmingly democratic. We also lack enthusiasm for the centrist democrat picked in the primaries. We also sometimes are disheartened and don't turn out to vote. We are also told to hold our nose and get out and vote for the centrist. There is a group of black voters and a group of white voters who are traditionally treated the same
rmrd should love this article. The author sees racism in the different treatment of black and white voters. I see a more complex field of voters beyond that simple dichotomy and more nuanced reasons for different treatment.
by ocean-kat on Wed, 01/08/2020 - 3:54am