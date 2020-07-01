A 6.5 magnitude earthquake hit Puerto Rico a day after another quake rocked the islandBy artappraiser on Tue, 01/07/2020 - 3:59am |
By Joe Sutton & Holllie Silverman @ CNN.com, Updated 4:00 AM ET, Tue January 7, 2020
A 6.5 magnitude earthquake rocked Puerto Rico early Tuesday morning, just one day after a 5.8 magnitude quake shook the island, according to the United States Geological Service earthquake map. The 6.5 quake struck at 3:24 a.m. local time about 10 kilometers south of Indios, Puerto Rico USGS said. [....]
URL:
https://www.cnn.com/2020/01/07/us/puerto-rico-earthquake-tuesday/index.html
In the earlier quake on Monday: 'Iconic' Punta Ventana stone arch collapses as earthquake hits Puerto Rico; Damage was caused across the island by the 5.8-magnitude earthquake (with pictures.)
by artappraiser on Tue, 01/07/2020 - 4:02am
so much for this USGS guy's prediction Monday that there was a 3% chance of a stronger earthquake within a week of Monday's quake:
by artappraiser on Tue, 01/07/2020 - 4:11am
Uh, 3% means 3 times out of 100, i.e. rarely but possibly, not "never".
You can't refute a one-time percentage estimation just by saying the less likely thing occured. Had this debate re: Huffpost's crap polling guy in 2016.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 01/07/2020 - 6:40am
by artappraiser on Wed, 01/08/2020 - 2:39am
‘Scarier’ Than Hurricane Maria: A Deadly Earthquake Terrifies Puerto Rico
The state of chaos that followed the 2017 storm robbed Puerto Ricans of any belief that their leaders could manage another natural disaster.
By Edmy Ayala, Patricia Mazzei, Frances Robles and Sandra E. Garcia @ NYTimes.com, 5 hrs. ago
filed from PONCE, P.R. —
with video and photos
by artappraiser on Wed, 01/08/2020 - 2:45am