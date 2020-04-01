As Tensions With Iran Escalated, Trump Opted for Most Extreme Measure (major leaks here)By artappraiser on Sat, 01/04/2020 - 8:40pm |
While senior officials argue the drone strike was warranted to prevent future attacks, some in the administration remain skeptical about the rationale for the attack.
By Helene Cooper, Eric Schmitt, Maggie Haberman and Rukmini Callimachi @ NYTimes.com, Jan. 4, 2020, 7:31 p.m. ET
WASHINGTON — In the chaotic days leading to the death of Maj. Gen. Qassim Suleimani, Iran’s most powerful commander, top American military officials put the option of killing him — which they viewed as the most extreme response to recent Iranian-led violence in Iraq — on the menu they presented to President Trump.
They didn’t think he would take it. In the wars waged since the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, Pentagon officials have often offered improbable options to presidents to make other possibilities appear more palatable.
After initially rejecting the Suleimani option on Dec. 28 and authorizing airstrikes on an Iranian-backed Shia militia group instead, a few days later Mr. Trump watched, fuming, as television reports showed Iranian-backed attacks on the American Embassy in Baghdad, according to Defense Department and administration officials.
By late Thursday, the president had gone for the extreme option. Top Pentagon officials were stunned.
Mr. Trump made the decision, senior officials said on Saturday, despite disputes in the administration about the significance of what some officials said was a new stream of intelligence that warned of threats to American embassies, consulates and military personnel in Syria, Iraq and Lebanon. General Suleimani had just completed a tour of his forces in Syria, Lebanon and Iraq, and was planning an “imminent” attack that could claim hundreds of lives, those officials said [.....]
Tonight he is still having a dictatorial temper tantrum, threatening war crimes on Twitter. Even as Tucker Carlson was still busy supporting the formerly isolationist Trump.
by artappraiser on Sat, 01/04/2020 - 8:45pm
Reporter Callimachi, one of the team authoring this article, who covers the beat of ISIS and Al Qaeda for the Times, outlined what her sources told her and how it fit with what she knew in this thread of 17 tweets this morning. That was probably partly a fishing expedition for more input from more sources for the article, and they may have gotten it.
by artappraiser on Sat, 01/04/2020 - 8:53pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 01/05/2020 - 2:15pm
Well I thought on this a minute and all in all it makes sense because: Trump's a divider not a uniter!
Be thankful we got nothing like Shia v. Sunni here in the U.S.Oops
by artappraiser on Sun, 01/05/2020 - 3:48pm
Yes, he's a tip-top divider, better than all the rest:
Yes, he's a tip-top divider, better than all the rest:
by artappraiser on Sun, 01/05/2020 - 8:27pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 01/05/2020 - 9:55pm
more "sources say" about "senior Pentagon leaders":
more "sources say" about "senior Pentagon leaders":
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 01/06/2020 - 9:53am