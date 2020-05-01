Iran Warned Over Drop in Trump PollsBy NCD on Sun, 01/05/2020 - 2:40pm |
NYT today:
WASHINGTON — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned Iran on Sunday that the United States could attack the country within its borders if leaders there take hostile actions against the President's interests in the aftermath of the drone strike that killed a top general.
“I’ve been part of the discussion and planning process — everything I’ve seen about how we will respond with great force and great vigor if the Iranian leadership makes a bad decision,” Mr. Pompeo said on CNN’s “State of the Union.” He declined to say whether he thought American casualties would help or hurt the President.
Pompeo was reported to have said privately in an emergency meeting with Republicans that due to President Trump's purge and new appointments at the National Security Council, they are now tasked "110%" on watching movement in Trump polls, and particularly, how deaths of Americans may be good or bad for the President's approval rating with his core base. Sources in the White House said Trump's top aides are working with Mitch McConnell and the Trump 2020 campaign to develop media responses to reduce, and quickly reverse, any damage to the President's planning for his re-election.
The President's latest shout out to his polarizing right wing media supporters, "Rush, Sean Hannity, Laura -- a lot of great people ". (Trump Friday), before an evangelical rally for Trump, would be expected to back his usual method of escaping accountability for his actions by helping him in blaming Nancy Pelosi, the "impeachment scam" and Chuck Schumer if American blood is spilled.
A spokesman for Pompeo said that "any Iranian attack that would impact" those re-election polls in a negative fashion for the President, would result in what President Trump threatened today:
“Let this serve as a WARNING that if Iran strikes any Americans, or American assets, we have targeted 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago), some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD.
Comments
We've had OceanKat - now we have Poll Kat. At first I thought this was Andy Borowitz. But why stop there - peg to profits and portfolio performance. Bear market = Bombs away. Looking Bullish = Peace in our time. Chamberlain shoulda had it so easy.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 01/05/2020 - 3:31pm
SAVING LIVES....? ? Trump never saved anyone's life, not gonna start now.
Don't know Borowitz, but I guess that Trump hates him.
Breaking: Iran just withdrew from limits on nuclear enrichment.
by NCD on Sun, 01/05/2020 - 3:38pm
He's a comic.
Meanwhile, Secretary of State Pompeo reassure Republican Americans, "“We are confident that the Iraqi people want the United States to continue to be there to fight the counterterror campaign even though they've told us to fuck off and may a thousand camels sodomize our children".
https://www.politico.com/news/2020/01/05/mike-pompeo-iraq-iran-troops-09...
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 01/05/2020 - 3:55pm
Re: Trump never saved anyone's life, not gonna start now.
I was encouraged by the following story that many of the kids seem to get that. Not to mention that the home page editor over at the Military Times has a sense of irony now, here is how they have it posted, with this illustration (how times have changed!)
by artappraiser on Sun, 01/05/2020 - 4:15pm
Is "extradition Canada" trending yet on Google?
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 01/05/2020 - 6:28pm
Sam Donaldson thinks Trump is logical and does things like consult with this campaign advisors, HAH how clueless:
Said today on CNN's Reliable Sources according to TheHill.com.
by artappraiser on Sun, 01/05/2020 - 4:34pm
from another piece at The Hill: thankfully Chuck gets it:
by artappraiser on Sun, 01/05/2020 - 4:47pm
Old fuck. Why do they let useless bastards drone on and on? He was a cocky enough bastard 50 years ago.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 01/05/2020 - 6:30pm
YUGE!
by artappraiser on Sun, 01/05/2020 - 4:52pm
funning aside, definitely looks like it's all a no go:
From this:
Excerpt, there are charts @ the link
by artappraiser on Sun, 01/05/2020 - 5:06pm
Thanks for the posts, interesting.
But...who will tell the Führer..? Mulvaney? ... O'Brien.? Pence..? Jared?
by NCD on Sun, 01/05/2020 - 5:25pm
really, all funning aside again, I was just thinking about the leakers in the NYTimes most recent piece, WTF, when is enough is enough, how bad does it have to get, when is someone going to stop that anonymous source shit and just go public?
by artappraiser on Sun, 01/05/2020 - 5:46pm
.....abdication of the intellect and of moral sense to the principle of authority, and above all, at the root of everything, a sweeping tide of cowardice, a colossal cowardice.....
Primo Levi 1947
by NCD on Sun, 01/05/2020 - 6:12pm
This
reminded me of these recent leakers:
Like Rick, I'm just sayin'.
by artappraiser on Sun, 01/05/2020 - 8:09pm
Tomorrow he will have about 42% support, the same as for the last 18-21 months. Ironclad support. That's a problem.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 01/05/2020 - 6:32pm
True. Until the economy crashes they could care less.
When it does, no one will admit they ever believed him or voted for him and it'll be Tea Party, new improved real Republicans, Act Two.
by NCD on Sun, 01/05/2020 - 7:24pm
Implausible deniability.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 01/05/2020 - 7:50pm
I see he's on a manic roll:
(found via Col. Davis running for NC-11 making some threats of his own)
Immediately before seeing that I was thinking: Iranians play chess, they might be thinking an October surprise more along the lines of hackers taking down a big part of our electrical grid, something like that....
Good point from Chris Hayes:
and NCD, you'll like this one:
Edit to add, more bloviating from today from from the pool reporter:
by artappraiser on Sun, 01/05/2020 - 8:08pm
Still, it very much seems all about "I'll show Obama how to do Iran" because so far it seems he gives a shit about 3 American killed by al Shabaab in Kenya, and surely they intended to kill a lot more.
by artappraiser on Sun, 01/05/2020 - 8:00pm
Seems likely you're right. That for whatever mental process it matters to him to convince himself that he will be seen as doing something better than Obama.
I suppose " envy". Is a good enough explanation. Sad. For him ,if one cares. I don't. But importantly terrible for this country which despite many important failures still sometimes behaves nobly and now, "for its sins," is tarred with his inadequacy
by Flavius on Sun, 01/05/2020 - 9:19pm
Trump threatens Iraq:
“If they do ask us to leave, if we don’t do it in a very friendly basis, we will charge them sanctions like they’ve never seen before ever,” Trump said on Air Force One. “It’ll make Iranian sanctions look somewhat tame.”
SANCTION AFRICA OVER SHANANA BOB..!
by NCD on Sun, 01/05/2020 - 9:38pm