Islamist Group Al Shabaab Attacks Kenya Base Used by Kenyan, U.S. ForcesBy artappraiser on Sun, 01/05/2020 - 1:14am |
By Reuters via NYTimes.com, Jan. 5, 2020, Updated 12:57 a.m. ET
NAIROBI — Somalia's Islamist group al Shabaab on Sunday attacked a military base in Lamu county in Kenya that is used by both U.S. and Kenyan forces, a source and al Shabaab said.
"They have attacked Manda airstrip in Lamu, which is just next to the military camp that hosts military personnel from many countries including Kenya and the U.S. We are informed that fighting is still ongoing," the military source told Reuters. He said the fighters were trying to access the base from the airstrip [....]
URL:
https://www.nytimes.com/reuters/2020/01/05/world/africa/05reuters-kenya-security.html
Al-Shabab attacks military base in Kenya's Lamu county
Al-Qaeda-linked group attacks Camp Simba, a base used by US and Kenyan military personnel, on Manda Bay.
@ aljazeera.com, 27 minutes ago
by artappraiser on Sun, 01/05/2020 - 1:25am
by artappraiser on Sun, 01/05/2020 - 4:28pm