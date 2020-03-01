On the first day of this new year, LeVar “Kunta Kinte” Burton told all of Twitter that he wouldn’t tolerate any racial gaslighting in the new decade. The acclaimed actor, author and advocate released the first installment of This is My Story, a video series where he shares individual stories that capture some of the racist experiences most Black people in the U.S. “have in common.” On Twitter, Burton wrote:

“I’ve been thinking a lot lately about the state of race relations in America. One thing I learned from the success of ROOTS (if you don’t know, you better ask somebody) 42 years ago, was the power of storytelling as a way to bridge the gap between races … Like ROOTS did so long ago, my intention in sharing these stories is to provide anecdotal context for being Black in America.”

https://thegrapevine.theroot.com/levar-burton-does-more-than-read-his-new-video-series-1840777410