Bloomberg rises to third place alongside Warren in national pollBy artappraiser on Fri, 01/03/2020 - 8:30pm |
Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg saw a 6-point bump in the latest Hill.TV survey of the Democratic presidential primary.
The nationwide poll, which was released Friday, shows Bloomberg up from 5 percent to 11 percent support for the nomination nationally. The former New York City mayor is now in a dead heat for third place with top-tier candidate, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), who also received 11 percent support.
Biden, meanwhile, continues to lead the Democratic field with 28 percent followed by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) at 16 percent [....]
URL:
https://thehill.com/hilltv/rising/476689-bloomberg-rises-to-third-place-alongside-warren-in-national-poll
Comments
Don't be too surprised if a Bloomberg/Warren ticket is what we end up with in August.
Think "comfort zone", especially if we're at war.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 01/04/2020 - 5:42am