I asked whether Ted would be there.

Driving to the Christmas party at a home for the “developmentally disabled “ .

Guys who can’t live outside. Crazy ,probably called although one of them can do complicated math puzzles in his head. When he’s not violent. Mostly true now.

Only one really talks. But they get along. With one another and the staff,.

And enjoy the holiday food. Cooked by the staff and to some extent by staff from other houses who like to come by . It’s a good scene.

“Don’t know “ she said.” “ He almost lost a foot during the year to a disease diagnosed just in time.”

Highly trained and also highly intuitive , Ted has worked with DD people for 30 years. And has a long background and rapport with one of our guys.

“I’ ll make a point of talking with him” I said.

“Remember” she said “he’s very conservative” .

Good to know what topics to avoid.

Ted obviously has no problem with blacks. Staff’s about 50/50.

But I made to drop Obamacare from my topics. And Trump. And the

confederacy.

The horrible things whites did to blacks is a matter of course among us. We might noisily disagree on other things. But not because one of us is tempted to lie about the civil war. It was fundamentally caused by slavery, A fact.



But to Ted?

I think about an impressive relative- a once impoverished , non- english speaking immigrant who became successful (and helped pay my college bills) . I clearly remember him taking out the cigar and gravely saying “ I sometime think the Blacks were better off then”.



When we venture out of this sanctuary of Dagblog we meet a lot of people who aren’t worth bothering with. Bad people.

But others who are . Not just because we want their votes. But also , like Ted, because they ought to have the chance to know better. We should give them a chance to engage with the rest of the world e.g. by learning the truth from NCD about the 1860s ‘“productivity miracle. Just whipping.



But if we wan’t to do that, the way to start is not by toppling some monumental Hero from his Rebel horse.

Nor by denying that the young white rebs who suffered,died and lost were just as brave as the yankees they opposed.

The confederate flag is not offensive. Cotton has no personal ability to offend , just cloth sewed together and colored. And in the case of the Confederate Flag.. Just a loser’s token.

Most countries seem to have their own version The Lost Cause;.Bonnie Prince Charlie; whomever.Yawn.

Theoretically I understand that toppling a statue can feel good .Per se.

But of course it won’t add a single vote for us next November.

What of course it will add is a vote for the Republicans. That’s what happens when you kick a voter in the shins.

Do they “deserve” it ? In some cases, maybe, But that’s not the issue. It’s whether we -and the black candidate foolishly rejected by a bitter employer -

who liked that statue -deserve to lose a potential voter and employer.

.