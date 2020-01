Bernie Sanders was resurrected (from real, not virtual, near death...) by her endorsement, and his donations have exploded as reported today (35 Million for 4th Q 2019)

I used to say that she was a political comet. That's incorrect.

There has not been an equivalent combination of natural talent, charisma, brilliance of intellect, grasp of strategy , and purity of spirit since the Maid of Orleans.

We are lucky to have her on our side