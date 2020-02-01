Pentagon launched airstrike that killed Iranian commander Soleimani, Def. Sec. Esper saysBy artappraiser on Thu, 01/02/2020 - 11:32pm |
The death of Qasem Soleimani, one of Iran’s most revered military leaders, is certain to heighten tensions between the United States and Iran. Soleimani was “actively developing plans” to attack American troops and diplomats, said Defense Secretary Mark Esper.
By Mustafa Salim, Missy Ryan, Dan Lamothe & John Huson @ WashingtonPost.com, Jan. 2, 8:23 pm
BAGHDAD — A U.S. airstrike killed Iranian Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad on Thursday, the Pentagon said, a dramatic escalation of tensions between the two countries that could lead to widespread violence in the region and beyond.
Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper said the Pentagon had taken “decisive defensive action” against Soleimani, the revered military figure who had close links to a network of armed groups backed by Iran across the Middle East and, according to the United States, bore responsibility for hundreds of American deaths.
“Gen. Soleimani was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region,” Esper said in a statement. “This strike was aimed at deterring future Iranian attack plans.”Earlier, Iraqi militia officials and the country’s state TV channel announced that Soleimani had been killed in an airstrike alongside a top Iraqi militia leader just outside the country’s main airport. The Iraqi, Jamal Jaafar Ibrahimi, who is better known by his nom de guerre, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, is closely associated with attacks against the United States dating to 1982 [....]
Qassem Soleimani: Who was Iran’s powerful military leader?
By Adam Taylor @ WashingtonPost.com, Jan. 2, 2020 at 10:23 p.m. EST
As is the custom in the region, Iran may play the "long game." Push Iraq to expel US troops, hit Saudi Arabian and/ or Qatar (main US naval base) interests, with quiet threats or more missiles as was done recently against Saudi oil facilities. That will push the US out, and increase Iranian influence in the region.
They know Trump says "they have fought each other for hundreds of years" and everyone from Bone Saw to Netanyahu knows Trump cares for no one but Trump. Attacks on Americans anywhere will, if they occur, have plausible deniability.
Iran may also kick out the nuclear inspectors and ramp up the centrifuges.
Just ran across this a couple weeks ago: Persian chess set: 12th century one of the earliest extant examples in the world.
Edit to add: And I just ran across this now @ Wikipedia on History of Chess:
Who needs nukes anyway except dumb populaces wanting "make **** great again", just good drones (and perhaps supersonic missiles, see downthread on that.)
Senator Booker on CNN:
Zaid Jilani self description: Write about polarization for UC Berkeley Greater Good Science Center. Co-host of Extremely Offline, podcast about better conversations between political tribes
For the umpteenth time, proving that there is a tweet for every occasion!
I looked it up, the full op-ed is here and has a big picture of Putin to illustrate it:
Hypersonic Missiles Are a Game Changer
No existing defenses can stop such weapons — which is why everyone wants them.
By Steven Simon; Mr. Simon is an analyst at the Quincy Institute and teaches international relations at Colby College.
Jan. 2, 2020
Speaking of Putin:
Yashar Ali:
is part of a very long thread of analysis by him.
Esper tweet 10 hrs. ago:
Oy. posted a few minutes ago:
Yes, it's the real account of travel.state.gov
another tweet just added, you want to know about your loved ones, don't call the consul in Baghad, call D.C.:
and they say to monitor the media, hah, you mean the lying enemy of the people media?
Edit to add: next you might think about changing that "Happy Holidays" banner currently across the top of your page, @TravelGov?
