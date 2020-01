this which I noticed because Andrew Sullivan retweeted it, it's worth a look to see both:

1) what we will see more of as white male privilege is made the main bogeyman in our culture, and

2) how one can vie in the victimhood Olympics with selective stats:

And yet we live in a society where males are the privileged sex. https://t.co/697M4dgKZl — Charles Murray (@charlesmurray) January 1, 2020

Also got me thinking about there really is still very much a much a difference between the sexes, whether nature or nurture.