The conversation involving Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and Rudolph W. Giuliani illustrates how President Trump’s lawyer used his private role to insert himself into diplomacy, alarming administration officials confused about whose interests he was representing.

Current headline story by Rosalind S. Helderman, Tom Hamburger, Anthony Faiola & Josh Dawsey @ WashingtonPost.com, Dec. 29, 3:32 ET

The international call came in September 2018, after months of rising tension between the United States and Venezuela, a key strategic player in South America. On one end of the line was Venezuela’s socialist president, the pariah leader of a disintegrating economywhom President Trump’s administration was seeking to isolate. On the other end: the U.S. president’s personal attorney Rudolph W. Giuliani and then-Rep. Pete Sessions (R-Tex.).

Both were part of a shadow diplomatic effort, backed in part by private interests, aimed at engineering a negotiated exit to ease President Nicolás Maduro from power and reopen resource-rich Venezuela to business, according to people familiar with the endeavor [....]