Biden to Trump: Sure, I'll testify at the impeachment--jointly with you, punk.By jollyroger on Sat, 12/28/2019 - 11:41pm |
Which, of course, he did not say, thus wasting a golden opportunity.
Why should Biden duck testifying, anyway? if it were, say, AOC, or some other clapback *artist, the chance to make a direct attack on Trump with wall to wall tv coverage would be gold.
*(I have officially designated Cardi B as my personal anger interpreter, cf Key and Poole)
He's none too clever a strategist or orator, sadly. There'll be a lot of holding our breath the next 10 months.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 12/29/2019 - 6:01am
Why should Biden duck testifying, anyway?
He can't testify because he's too old to hold his own in such a confrontational process. He'll get confused and worse than saying the wrong thing, he won't be able to think of any good answer or come back. I know that "Biden is too old" is my schtick here but I think it's obvious. It's not just that I'm a liberal and he's a centrist. If we're going to go with a centrist, as I said before, why not Klobuchar?
by ocean-kat on Sun, 12/29/2019 - 1:05pm
I'm afraid the Party isn't listening to me the way it once did, or I'd call them and tell them to do it straight away. I'll name drop yours though, might get a better response.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 12/29/2019 - 1:48pm
Yeah, it's unfortunate you don't have the level of influence that I do. When the high level party big wigs that lurk here read my post we'll see a giant movement to replace Biden with Klobuchar in the centrist lane.
by ocean-kat on Sun, 12/29/2019 - 2:00pm
It's a bit unfair, you having your desert convention center and all, but at least you don't act too elite the way some of these rich bastards do.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 12/29/2019 - 3:42pm
Of course with the massive amount of money I give to democrats politicians are often visiting me at my rv here in the desert. When they stay over night I put up a tent. But by far the greatest influence comes from the thousands of high level democrats reading my posts here on dagblog. I'm not sure why they don't read your posts. Probably your sense of humor. You're just not as funny as I am. You also probably don't get as many girls because of it too.
by ocean-kat on Sun, 12/29/2019 - 7:29pm
they need you in China:
For China’s Pickup Artists, Sex Is the Goal, Urging Suicide Is a Tactic. In China, teaching men the manipulative ways of the pickup artist became big business. A crackdown is revealing a curriculum of abuse. @ NYTimes Business, 8h ago
Of course, perhaps you are already helping out remotely and just can't say. I admit I do see a lot of complaining on Twitter from moderate Dem political activists about zealous lefty Dems being supportive of China.
by artappraiser on Sun, 12/29/2019 - 10:31pm
I thought about making a joke but I hate those men with a passion. I've never manipulated anyone for sex. I'm actually so introverted and socially inept that I don't think I could do that if I wanted to. Honestly I'm often amazed that any woman would want me but several have. I think it's because I'm kinda smart, knowledgeable in many subjects, witty, quick, and funny. I just be myself, I'm not really capable of doing anything else, and let the chips fall where they may.
by ocean-kat on Sun, 12/29/2019 - 11:13pm
That carny bit with the rattler prolly helps - women love a good trouser snake.
Seriously who knows what makes for good companionship. Imagine the period before TV and mass availability of books, when people had few others to compare against. Simply who someone is, good and bad, not "he looks like Brad Pitt or jokes like Danny DeVito". Just unique characters of life.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 12/30/2019 - 4:05am
Biden sez he'd pick a Republican as VP - great, Joe, way to keep our enthusiasm up.
Unity ticket my ass - who, Lindsey Graham? Or does he think Mitt Romney is his go-to?
Always hard to tell what he's thinking, or if.
https://www.businessinsider.com/joe-biden-would-consider-republican-runn...
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 12/30/2019 - 7:42pm
Maybe he could pick Trump. Then we wouldn't even have to have an election. No election would be great since the thought of voting for biden makes me sick.
by ocean-kat on Mon, 12/30/2019 - 7:56pm