Biden to Trump: Sure, I'll testify at the impeachment--jointly with you, punk.By jollyroger on Sat, 12/28/2019 - 11:41pm |
Which, of course, he did not say, thus wasting a golden opportunity.
Why should Biden duck testifying, anyway? if it were, say, AOC, or some other clapback *artist, the chance to make a direct attack on Trump with wall to wall tv coverage would be gold.
*(I have officially designated Cardi B as my personal anger interpreter, cf Key and Poole)
He's none too clever a strategist or orator, sadly. There'll be a lot of holding our breath the next 10 months.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 12/29/2019 - 6:01am
Why should Biden duck testifying, anyway?
He can't testify because he's too old to hold his own in such a confrontational process. He'll get confused and worse than saying the wrong thing, he won't be able to think of any good answer or come back. I know that "Biden is too old" is my schtick here but I think it's obvious. It's not just that I'm a liberal and he's a centrist. If we're going to go with a centrist, as I said before, why not Klobuchar?
by ocean-kat on Sun, 12/29/2019 - 1:05pm
I'm afraid the Party isn't listening to me the way it once did, or I'd call them and tell them to do it straight away. I'll name drop yours though, might get a better response.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 12/29/2019 - 1:48pm
Yeah, it's unfortunate you don't have the level of influence that I do. When the high level party big wigs that lurk here read my post we'll see a giant movement to replace Biden with Klobuchar in the centrist lane.
by ocean-kat on Sun, 12/29/2019 - 2:00pm
It's a bit unfair, you having your desert convention center and all, but at least you don't act too elite the way some of these rich bastards do.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 12/29/2019 - 3:42pm