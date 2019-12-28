Biden to Trump: Sure, I'll testify at the impeachment--jointly with you, punk.By jollyroger on Sat, 12/28/2019 - 11:41pm |
Which, of course, he did not say, thus wasting a golden opportunity.
Why should Biden duck testifying, anyway? if it were, say, AOC, or some other clapback *artist, the chance to make a direct attack on Trump with wall to wall tv coverage would be gold.
*(I have officially designated Cardi B as my personal anger interpreter, cf Key and Poole)
Comments
He's none too clever a strategist or orator, sadly. There'll be a lot of holding our breath the next 10 months.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 12/29/2019 - 6:01am