Adventures in Cultural Appropriation, Part IIBy artappraiser on Thu, 10/17/2019 - 9:53pm |
(Part 1 is here.)
Made in America: How four iconic dishes with roots in other lands tell a story of immigration and transformation
by Tim Carmen & Shelly Tan @ WashingtonPost.com, Oct. 11
Spaghetti and meatballs, chile con queso, gumbo and the California roll have become American icons. Their journey to that point is one of immigration and transformation.
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/29/2019 - 11:05pm
They've wiped Gen X off the map - kinda like Queen Elizabeth hanging around too long and Charles never getting to become king. The 3 main Dem candidates are *early* Boomers along with the fuckwad GOP president. I thought it okay tharlt people don't have to retire at 65, but that didn't mean I wanted them *running* everything. "Eat the rich" => "Eat the old" - a shame really, but it's their own fault. And the damn spineless aimless millennials - "there's an app/platform for that" - oh really?
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 10/30/2019 - 12:35am
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/03/2019 - 5:10pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/28/2019 - 9:43pm
As a white guy with the gene to digest lactose I only eat race appropriate foods, milk and cheese products.
by ocean-kat on Sat, 12/28/2019 - 11:15pm
Okay you made me laugh
But then the cynical me thought that saying that is probably just a practiced ruse you use to pick up leftie cisgender womyn on the internet
by artappraiser on Sun, 12/29/2019 - 12:17am
In a way, yes. I tend to make a lot of jokes. Many of them weird that a lot of people don't get. But most of the women I've been with told me one reason they were with me was I made them laugh.
by ocean-kat on Sun, 12/29/2019 - 12:56am
And Brussels Sprouts aren't from Brussels. In fact one of our strangest culinary stories is a huge case of plant appropriation - a wild Col. Mustard whodunnit:
Knockoffs also include collard greens and gai lan (Chinese broccoli).
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 12/29/2019 - 1:48am