Rank-and-File Workers Get Bigger RaisesBy artappraiser on Fri, 12/27/2019 - 6:55pm |
Short supply of labor, minimum-wage rises and increased poaching have helped lift wages for lower-income workers
By Eric Morath & Jeffrey Sparshott @ WSJ.com, Dec. 27
Wages for rank-and-file workers are rising at the quickest pace in more than a decade, even faster than for bosses, a sign that the labor market has tightened sufficiently to convey bigger increases to lower-paid employees.
Gains for those workers have accelerated much of this year, a time when the unemployment rate fell to a half-century low. A short supply of workers, increased poaching and minimum-wage increases have helped those nearer to the bottom of the pay scale [....]
https://www.wsj.com/articles/rank-and-file-workers-get-bigger-raises-11577442600
Dem presidential candidates need to start adding more prosperity gospel speak to their spin to compete with this. Or have very clear arguments about how the new Dem House of Rep can take credit. Or hope that the people getting raises are going to sit out the election. Even if it doesn't help Trump, one thing I'm pretty sure it does for a lot of people that don't have the full facts: verify that being tough on immigration raises wages for American citizens, that has always been one of the main beliefs of those with strong anti-immigrant sentiments.
by artappraiser on Fri, 12/27/2019 - 8:21pm
There's this making the news too: Stocks Are on the Verge of the Best Year Since 1997
by artappraiser on Fri, 12/27/2019 - 8:27pm
Obvious that WaPo thinks this is an issue, this is their headline story right now: Trump’s quest to shatter GOP economics reached its peak in 2019
From trade to spending, from the Federal Reserve to paid parental leave, the president has embraced policy changes that historically are more in line with the approach of Democrats than Republicans in establishing a forceful role for government in setting the terms of the economy.
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/28/2019 - 4:07am
the president has embraced policy changes that historically are more in line with the approach of Soviet satellites than democratic societies in establishing a forceful role for goverment in setting the terms of the economy.
The big difference being while Soviet satellites tried to reinforce subservience to Moscow in rule of law and military areas, economic success or utility to Russia were the 2 goals from earlier times, whereas the current efforts are to weaken the US economy and support systems to ensure they can't effectively compete with Russia (or are at least significantly crippled) going forward. That this has happened in 3 years with only economic incentives for then approving Republican politicians, rather than the extensive kompromat and punishment system of Soviet/East Bloc countries is a disturbing development in the Russian system of cooption.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 12/28/2019 - 4:48am
This general theme, it's definitely a meme I am seeing grow. This one I caught only because Josh Barro retweeted it (nymag's business columnist):
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/28/2019 - 5:51am