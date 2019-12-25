From the Readers
The Decade in Culture: A Sea Change in the Art World, Made by Black Creators
The new visibility of black art and artists was the main event in the art world during the 2010s, writes @robertasmithnyt https://t.co/xWUyUETk1C— New York Times Arts (@nytimesarts) December 25, 2019
Congress Pushes Trump on Human Rights in China and Beyond
By Edward Wong & Catie Edmondson @ NYTimes.com, Dec. 27
Read the article at https://www.nytimes.com/2019/12/27/us/politics/trumps-human-rights-congress.html?action=click&module=Top%20Stories&pgtype=Homepage
- In a rare show of bipartisan unity, lawmakers aim to pass veto-proof legislation in 2020 that would punish China over its treatment of ethnic Uighur Muslims.
- The effort comes amid growing frustration with President Trump’s unwillingness to challenge China over human rights abuses, despite vivid news reports.
Mexican Police Chief in Mormon Family Massacre case
By Jerry Lambe @ LawandCrime.com, Dec. 27
Authorities in Mexico arrested a municipal police chief Friday in connection with the Nov. 4 slaughter of three women and six children from a Mormon family in northern Mexico, according to reports from several local media outlets.Read the article at https://lawandcrime.com/high-profile/authorities-arrest-mexican-police-chief-in-connection-with-massacre-of-mormon-family/
-
Mecca 1979: The mosque siege that changed Saudi history
Mecca 1979: The mosque siege that changed course of Saudi history. I remember the day quite vividly. It was my 30th birthday in our modest Jeddah apartment, when a friend barged in with a shocked expression. "Qayamat (end of times) is here," he shrieked. https://t.co/2gomUIILqm— Tarek Fatah (@TarekFatah) December 27, 2019Read the article at https://www.bbc.com/news/stories-50852379
Rank-and-File Workers Get Bigger Raises
Short supply of labor, minimum-wage rises and increased poaching have helped lift wages for lower-income workers
By Eric Morath & Jeffrey Sparshott @ WSJ.com, Dec. 27
Wages for rank-and-file workers are rising at the quickest pace in more than a decade, even faster than for bosses, a sign that the labor market has tightened sufficiently to convey bigger increases to lower-paid employees.
Gains for those workers have accelerated much of this year, a time when the unemployment rate fell to a half-century low. A short supply of workers, increased poaching and minimum-wage increases have helped those nearer to the bottom of the pay scale [....]Read the article at https://www.wsj.com/articles/rank-and-file-workers-get-bigger-raises-11577442600
FDA officially raises age to buy tobacco to 21
By Marisa Fernandez @ Axios.com, 4 hrs. ago
The Food and Drug Administration officially raised the age to buy tobacco in the U.S. from 18 to 21, fulfilling a key portion of the federal spending package that President Trump signed into law last week.Read the article at https://www.axios.com/fda-raises-tobacco-buying-age-21-smoking-vaping-451a89b9-1130-4eec-b53b-d773f43ef7d6.html
Chuck Todd is Not Good at His Job
Chuck Todd seems to have inadvertently admitted he’s not very good at his job ― and many Twitter users agree.Read the article at https://www.huffpost.com/entry/chuck-todd-naive-gop-disinformation_n_5e0533cce4b05b08babde09c
'We've never seen spending like this': Bloomberg, Steyer...
By Maya King @ Politico.com, Dec. 25
Michael Bloomberg and Tom Steyer have hit the $200 million mark combined, and Bloomberg, at least, is just getting started.Read the article at https://www.politico.com/news/2019/12/25/michael-bloomberg-tom-steyer-2020-ads-084823
In Trump Country, a season of need on family farms
Anne Lee would never have considered turning to food stamps and food pantries in 2013, when she and her husband took over the family farm. But that was before years of falling milk prices and the effects of President Trump's trade wars.
By Annie Gowen @ WashingtonPost.com, Dec. 26
BERKSHIRE, N.Y. — The grocery list took Anne Lee hours to make, an exercise in her increasingly desperate effort to feed her family of seven. [....]Read the article at https://www.washingtonpost.com/national/in-trump-country-a-season-of-need-on-family-farms/2019/12/26/fcb71262-2377-11ea-86f3-3b5019d451db_story.html
I asked the (Brit) public to send me anonymous confessions...
Opinion by Rob Manuel @ TheGuardian.com, Dec. 26
I set up a Google form as a safe place for people to let rip. But it’s given me disturbing new insights into humanity in all its filthRead the article at https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2019/dec/26/anonymous-confessions-google-form
Caricature: kiosks to concrete jungle, urban growth fails
From kiosks to concrete jungle: why urban growth isn't always good – a cartoon https://t.co/mfAkcFMzru— Guardian culture (@guardianculture) December 27, 2019Read the article at https://www.theguardian.com/cities/2019/dec/27/from-kiosks-to-concrete-jungle-why-urban-growth-isnt-always-good-a-cartoon?CMP=twt_a-culture_b-gdnculture
Comments
The debate about appropriation continues.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 12/25/2019 - 8:53pm
watched Unbearable Lightness of Being where swedish and french actresses played 2 czechs in a seminal work by Kundera. how can that be? no shame? not even slavic. and daniel day lewis? the horror
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 12/25/2019 - 9:10pm
As noted in the. NYT article
Voices are being heard that were silenced in the past. Get used to the new paradigm.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 12/25/2019 - 9:31pm
we in the art world are used to it, been used to it for a decade like the article says.
That's EXACTLY why it irks someone like me to hear victimhood whining and memes from people who seem to have been living under a rock for the last decade supposedly still being held down by Confederate ghosts. Look, a white male sculptor wanting to get a commission for a statue of a white man right now is simply out of luck, no one wants him or his work.
Your victimhood narrative is simply not the reality of things, you are trying to spin a situation negatively instead of being happy and proud it's your time you whine and have an obsession with old times as if you wish they were back so you could continue an old fight which you romanticize and find glamorous and inspiring, almost as if you miss being part of a powerless underclass. Your glass is half full, not half empty in the history of things, opportunity abounds. Trump is president by electoral fluke of resentment from a minority BECAUSE OF your tribal cultural success. Your constant negativity is shocking in light of what we all know is going on in the culture. For chrissake they let Beyonce and JayZ run around the Louvre after hours doing anything they wanted with the greatest hits of centuries of white European culture of all time with a video camera and dancers. Deal with it.
Whatever hating you experience now, others get as well, the world is never going to be free of Teds and never has been free of haters. Let sleeping dogs lie, take advantage of your moment in the sun, be proud of it and stop the victimhood obsession. Better to show the successes, like President Barack Obama first Lady Michelle Obama being the most popular woman in the world and black medical students posing on the site of former slaves. Victimhood thing simply strikes as ridiculous in context of what is going on in world culture. What's happening to Afro-American culture is the opposite of what is happening to Uighur culture.
I think you need to follow Obama's twitter feed to start getting a picture of reality, it's you who won't/can't see the new paradigm and the reason for the counter-reaction to it. At the very least, you should be able to see that continuing the victimization meme is not working on Dag
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/25/2019 - 9:59pm
Didn't read your rant. The quote came from a white artist reflecting on the pushback black artists had to a painting of Emmett Till by a white artist. Somewhere in your ranting, I'm sure that you will name me as the culprit. The NYT had an article focusing on three black female artist's who reflected on their problems navigating the art world.
https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2019/10/08/magazine/black-women-artists-conversation.html
You probably do a pity olympics response. I don't take you seriously.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 12/25/2019 - 10:54pm
Pretty dismissive, categorizing people as just white or black. So many thousands of years of heritage filed away in 2 categories. Such a waste of diversity.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 12/26/2019 - 2:39am
Bubble boy is back.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 12/26/2019 - 8:02am
Such projection, I bet because you've already been accused many times elsewhere of bubble think. In any case, anyone who reads you can see it in what you write. PP's experienced more cultures up close and personal than you can probably even imagine.
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/26/2019 - 2:13pm
I've seen things you people wouldn't believe. Attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion. I watched C-beams glitter in the dark near the Tannhäuser Gate...
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 12/26/2019 - 3:40pm
No personal accusations oof bubble think, but you do the job for the rest of us.
Edit to add:
Despite the travels, PP remains trapped in the Lost Cause.
Misty Copeland is well traveled and does not accept cultural excuses for blackface.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 12/26/2019 - 4:23pm
How exactly am I "trapped in the Lost Cause"?
You're really digging for the f.u.'s again.
Explain yourself.
I think you've built a plantation in your mind.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 12/26/2019 - 5:18pm
Your excuses for the Confederates are classic Lost Cause. Taxes, states rights,etc. are all Lost Cause. I'm gonna get Fuck U's no matter what I say.
Edit to add:
We also get pity olympics and pleas empathy for racists go unchallenged.
There are "good" people on both sides.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 12/26/2019 - 5:57pm
Taxes? What the hell? Anyway, go peddle your Lost Cause theories to someone who gives a damn. Alexa, is there someone interesting I can talk to?
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 12/26/2019 - 6:15pm
You are the Confederate apologist who sees nothing wrong with braiding bans and blackface.
Your excuse of pity olympics is boring to me.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 12/26/2019 - 10:38pm
Nice oversimplification. Your inability to get past one size fits all categories does bore and eventually irritate me.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 12/26/2019 - 11:04pm
One size doesn't fit all, you set different standards.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 12/26/2019 - 11:10pm
Yes, we noticed - you have standards for you and standards for the rest, often as hoc as you need them.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 12/27/2019 - 3:26am
Why is pity olympics and empathy for Confederates and racists OK?
If that is acceptable, why criticize anti-Semites?
That is your standard.
Louis Farrakhan is a family man just like "Ted".
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 12/27/2019 - 8:07am
Oh look, he scrambled up the facts to fit his framing again. Not much to surprise anymore.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 12/27/2019 - 8:27am
Those are the facts. No scramble. Ted is made a victim.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 12/27/2019 - 9:13am
There are more than two sides, that's one major thing you don't get, that's a Trump invention you are enabling. At least a third of the registered voters in this country are Independents. And I would venture a guess that maybe half the people who aren't registered don't vote because they think "a pox on both your houses."
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/26/2019 - 6:43pm
You label black complaints as pity olympics.
In the next breath, you complain that we should have empathy for racists.
Should we offer this America empathy to Tamika Mallory for expressing love for Louis Farrakhan?
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 12/26/2019 - 10:36pm
no I label a lot of rmrd complaints as pity olympics. Fact is I don't even know for sure he is black, all I know is what he writes under a pseudonynym on the internet often claiming to represent all Americans with dark skin, sometimes limiting it to the "Afro-American community". I do so in an effort to point out that I don't think what he says is helpful to his own causes and the causes of my relatives and friends with dark skin. The thinking like this: if his arguments and presentations manage to turn off his few liberal readers on Dagblog, what might the reaction be if read by a much larger population? If he addressed a bigger community, I might even think him a Russian bot looking to purposely agitate other against the causes he claims to support, others who might be sympathetic if approached with less alienating "fuck all the other tribes" rhetoric.
by artappraiser on Fri, 12/27/2019 - 5:43pm
Well, it keeps us from talking about Russia, or even important areas like black unemployment, incarceration, police treatment, or access to positions of power. Instead it's braids and Civile War statues. Putin must be delighted, Joe Arpaio as well. #MissionAxxomplished.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 12/27/2019 - 5:55pm
"French" detective Poirot played by Brit David Suchet, descended from Lithuanian Jews. Why not an uproar? How inauthentic, how marginalized the French are in modern Britain. Such cultural appropriation.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/David_Suchet
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 12/27/2019 - 3:57pm
You made me think of what kinda career in the acting biz someone would have if they were limited to Lithuanian Jewish roles.
by artappraiser on Fri, 12/27/2019 - 5:06pm
Pretty germane point.
Oh, and Poirot is *Belgian* speaking Frnlench - quite the tight casting call.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 12/27/2019 - 5:49pm
More:
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/26/2019 - 7:06pm
We have a black guy,. We have a black guy. There are no racial problems anymore. This is just like the way the election of Barack Obama cured racism in the United States.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 12/26/2019 - 10:41pm
The plantation gates are open now, the War's over. You can walk out any time you want. It's certainly a difficult, often ugly world out there, but it's better than in here. Much better.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 12/26/2019 - 11:08pm
at times like this I wish we had ratings for comments, in mho that's a 10.
On It's certainly a difficult, often ugly world out there, reminds me how the meme "when bad things happen to good people" has long been a best-seller for inspirational books....
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/26/2019 - 11:13pm
The article is a list of 10 and gives reasons for each. It's not about "a black guy". It's about the changes in the curatorial profession, the judgment of peers, related to changing interpretation of art history and history. The "black guy" in the picture is #1, he was a Nigerian, in internationalist practice, not American. He just died recently and his death was a shock to the curatorial world because his work was widely respected as that of a genius. He was also a powerful figure in the art world, affecting the art market. As is another person on the list, Thelma Golden of the Studio Museum of Harlem, she wields a great deal of power in the current art world, including the art market.
by artappraiser on Fri, 12/27/2019 - 5:56pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 12/27/2019 - 2:08am
re-posts on pop culture from end of this thread
and notch yet another one for the melanin endowed; over at Miss World pageant:
Miss Nigeria's reaction to Miss Jamaica's win at the Miss World competition is what genuine joy looks like
Dec. 14
Miss Nigeria, Nyekachi Douglas, couldn't contain her excitement when Miss Jamaica, Toni-Ann Singh, was announced as the winner of the competition.
by artappraiser on Fri, 12/27/2019 - 3:39am
It is 2019. Cup half-empty. On the national level, the likelihood of another black President has dropped dramatically.
Do you think race relations are good in 2019?
From Pew
https://www.pewsocialtrends.org/2019/04/09/race-in-america-2019/
Is that black pity olympics?
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 12/27/2019 - 8:22am
Most black adults have negative views about the country’s racial progress
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 12/27/2019 - 8:25am
The likelihood of an Obama-like politician arising at all has weakened - of whatever race or religion or gender. Part is the media, part is the money, part is the absence of people with cultivated credentials. Still, a Stacey Abrams could do it in 4 years, but you're so busy trying to pick out the negatives, hope & change is long forgotten.
Also what's missing in these polls is "can we as black people make a difference to improve our lot?" or "in what areas have black comfort and opportunity improved the most?" If you only ask about negatives you skew the poll negative. And that skew is different for whites doing these polls vs blacks. Even putting a Civil War or slavery reference in frames it in a high negative vs what's happened in the past say 70 years.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 12/27/2019 - 8:32am
See the graph above your post. You are in a bubble if you think I am a lone voice in what I say about race.
Nonwhites are more likely to see advantages in being white
From the same Pew report.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 12/27/2019 - 8:36am
"See the graph above your post. You are in a bubble if you think I am a lone voice in what I say about race." - uh, what do you think I was referring to, the Picayune Times?
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 12/27/2019 - 10:39am
WTF
Black people have not been sitting on their butts.
Blacks fought to improve the justice system
Blacks fight to improve education
Blacks fight to improve the health care they receive
Blacks fight for increasing the minimum wage, etc.
You show that you exist in a bubble
Typical condescension.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 12/27/2019 - 9:14am
If you'd only stayed awake in high school class on citations & references, you might quote the item that you're supposedly referring to. Someone here said blacks "sit on their butts", "didn't fight for justice", "didn't fight for health care" (I"m not sure what "blacks" did there as a racial movement, but I'm sure some blacks were involved), etc.???
Long on the strawmen (and women), dude. Condescension towards who or what? You can't even explain what you mean. You just have some 10 Commandments you keep pointing to, and expect every Black & non-Black will climb aboard. Even Moses took some pushback, had to go back for a second set of tablets. And look where it got his "chosen people"? As much pain as gain. But you want the red carpet, apparently. You, not blacks, you.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 12/27/2019 - 10:45am
You just white-splained a Pew poll.
Edit to add:
You wanted the poll rephrased
The poll was about how blacks perceive current events.
Also
I posted about African Descendants of Slavery. I never said that I speak for all.black people.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 12/27/2019 - 11:14am
"White-splained"? It's fucking obvious that slavery still greatly affects race relations and black opportunity 150 years later, whatever some dumbass white folks might think, and the Pew poll adding that to a current events and attitudes poll skews the results by making blacks more pessimistic. If anything, I black-splained it. Here, "think of a cotton field. Now, tell me how life is in America". Pew is not the fucking Bible - they can have brain farts like all the media seems to have these days (as more and more journalist professionals get furloughed and replaced by hack web designers or pros who are overworked and doing the job of 3.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 12/27/2019 - 11:15am
Oh, so you just speak for all African Descendents of Slavery. How humble of you.
To reiterate, the present is not just the present - how you feel now is also dependent on your feelings of control of possible futures, as well as residual effects of near and remote pasts, to varying degrees.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 12/27/2019 - 11:17am
H, a friend , got tired of looking at a space along the West Side Highway and thought- why not place a statue of Eleanor Roosevelt there ?-So he suggested that and it happened.
Hillary came up for a fund raiser to pay for it. Various Rooseveltians joined in.
It's long been up. Turn west on 57th street and you'll see it.
Only H's second most famous accomplishment.
For H's friends pride of place in among his accomplishment sweep stakes goes to his intervention to end a fight on 57th Street . Between a husband and wife. Quite physical, perhaps from past practice. On this occasion peace resulted from H's intervention as the two of them joined forces to pummel H.
Which I bear in mind when I occasionally ponder intervening in the pleasantries among pp, rmrd and aa.
by Flavius on Fri, 12/27/2019 - 6:18pm
Riffing off your comment. In a context where I see myself as posting and promoting positive news regarding the advancement of a post-racial world, and I see rmrd as just loving any story that reeks of racial victimhood and tribalist fights over spoils, I like this one of the many inscriptions on the pavement surrounding the Eleanor Roosevelt memorial:
by artappraiser on Fri, 12/27/2019 - 6:13pm
You live in a bubble. The Pew poll reflects reality. We are not post-racial.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 12/27/2019 - 7:42pm
You do not know how to read tenses. I and no one else here said we are post-racial. Rather, we like to acknowledge the signs that we are on the way there. Glass half full. Lots of progress. Progress so fast it is inspiring counter-reaction by tribal white Trump fans and similar movements around the world, not a single one of which is a majority in a democracy.
You write as if there is only black and white. Actual fact: we in the U.S. are very well on the way to having a mixed race majority in this country!
You won't even have figures from polls to throw around soon because the "black" and "white" categories will no longer be useful or make any sense to respondents..
All of this change is reflected in high and low culture, despite Trump's efforts with the screaming last gasp group, there is tribal assimilation and change going on. Actual intermarriage, with subsequent blunt loss of any kind of racial determination. Metaphorical intermarriage too.
Reading your comments sometimes it seems like you are speaking from 1965, been in a coma since then.
Not letting people take on other people's cultural tidbits when they admire them is detrimental to the process and idiotic in its fruitlessness, impossible and absurd. It is the process of assimilation and globalization. and has been going on for millennia. The process which the Trump-like populist movements are fighting against. Every time you promote "separate but equal" tribal thinking, you are aiding their side. Every time you talk about black people rather than lower class people of all colors. By implying that blacks are all struggling powerless lower class victims, you also work on their side. Culturally, you're playing the rich man's game: divide and conquer.
by artappraiser on Fri, 12/27/2019 - 8:07pm
The poll reflects the opinions of black voters. The poll is not a glass half full poll, it is a glass half-empty poll. You want a shiny, happy people story that does not exist. The poll is multiracial. The black and white results are in full force in 2019 and 2020. I am wide awake and not located in 1965. You are trapped in a wished for future with four political parties. You are blind to today.
Edit to add:
The comment about 1965 is telling. You see that there has been progress since 1965 and therefore blacks should not be complaining in 2019. You cannot see that it is 400 years since 1619. Celebrating multiple black beauty queens in 2019 is nice, but given the 400 year time period, it is a minor accomplishment.
The art world is struggling to have museum curators number reflect the ethnic diversity in the country.
https://www.nytimes.com/2018/08/08/arts/design/museums-curators-diversity-employment.html
The cup is not full. The Pew poll suggests the black community recognizes that fact. You want blacks to shut up and be thankful for progress.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 12/27/2019 - 10:19pm
The poll is a simplistic gauge. Why do people say yes or no? Which black people? In LA? In NY? In Houston? In Topeka? In Atlanta? In Jacksonville? And for what reasons - name the top 5, pro and con
"Race relations generally bad" - 29% blacks think it's ok, better than I surmised
"Trump has made relations worse" - that'll break down on Trump support, solid 42% supporting
"Slavery still has an impact on blacks" - I have trouble explaining whites who'd deny this, need to look at the actual phrasing, whether they think other factors largely outweigh...
"Our country hasn't gone far enough in giving blacks equality" - that'll turn on whether whites think blacks have made the most of what *has* been done. I'd find asking a percentage of how far has the country gone in giving blacks equality" more informative - 70%? 20%? Do blacks waste opportunities? I'd expect many blacks might agree with that, once whitey is taken out of the question.
"Not likely that blacks will ever have equal rights " - again, what does it mean? That racism won't exist in 2100 or 2200, or that races will be relatively and acceptably equal by then?
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 12/27/2019 - 10:26pm
Let's throw out all the polls including Gallup
https://news.gallup.com/poll/246866/americans-less-satisfied-treatment-minority-groups.aspx
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 12/27/2019 - 10:57pm
Idiot, there's a fuckton more useful info in this poll and the supporting write-up of questions asked and breakdowns. Why are you such a douchebag?
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 12/27/2019 - 11:03pm
Come on, that's a pretty large exaggeration. The worst that could happen here is you'd say something that pissed someone off. That's a condition of my life for more than years, decades, that I'm so used to it it seems normal and I've come to expect it.
by ocean-kat on Fri, 12/27/2019 - 6:54pm
There is no physical danger in arguing online. An example of my frustration with AA and PP is that AA can use a term like pity olympics for blacks and yet, like you, expect empathy for racists. If blacks are victims and we accept that racist Ted is getting kicked in the shins, why should we argue about anti-Semitism when it comes to Rep. Omar or Tamika Mallory. I see a double standard.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 12/27/2019 - 7:50pm
Seems like you're narrowing in on a few repeated catch phrases, slurs you think work. Do you have the same creeping brain disease as Trump?
I don't recall a big labeling of Rep Omar as "anti-semitic" from either of us. There was a question whether her incendiary approach to messaging was smart, or fed into tropes that didn't help her cause (empathy for Somalians getting drone bombed seems pretty easy).
As for Farrakhan, he's a bit like Hezbollah - takes care of his people to an extent, but with the approach of making his movement a pariah. I can sympathize with both (I/empathy for racists, remember?), and Farrakhan for sure doesn't fire rockets into Israel, but it's disingenuous for those who support Farrakhan to plead ignorance to his more toxic rantings.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 12/27/2019 - 10:03pm
What is pity olympics?
Is pity olympics a slur?
Edit to add:
Tamika Mallory doesn't support Farrakhan's anti-Semitism, should she receive empathy like Ted? We can probably get her vote if we don't kick her in the shins. We're forgiving Ted's theoretical statements.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 12/27/2019 - 10:28pm
Of course Mallory deserves empathy - she's an intelligent person trying to do good in a complex world and not always easy framing. Try this Jewish guy's excellent complex overview of the situation:
https://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2018/03/nation-of-islam/555...
Whether she succeeds or not, she seems to be making needed effort, fending off criticisms, some that will be fair, some that won't, many often a distraction to her main focus. Much is just "did I peg the right phrases to make both sides happy?"?
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 12/27/2019 - 10:43pm
Great
Now is pity olympics a slur?
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 12/27/2019 - 10:59pm
Is "suck my rebel dick" a slur, or just an expression of culture? I'm conflicted.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 12/27/2019 - 11:13pm
It's so small, I can't tell.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 12/27/2019 - 11:52pm
Taste test, dude. Like telling oral vs anal thermometers.
(though "salute my l'il confederate statue" has a cute ring to it, you're right. Would Landrieu approve?)
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 12/27/2019 - 11:58pm
Lemme see if an observatory will let me borrow their lens. I'm gonna need high power magnification.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 12/28/2019 - 12:24am
Uh, that's for long distances, light years, no? As CSN sang, "when you see the Southern cross for the first time..."
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 12/28/2019 - 12:31am
This reminds me of Jane Fonda's answer when asked about beauty pageants. She said something like I'm not going to condemn women who have so few opportunities for taking advantage of one of them in a patriarchal society.
Like you said, it's complex
by ocean-kat on Fri, 12/27/2019 - 11:28pm
Yeah, my "both sides" shoulda been "a dozen or more sides". To do anything in these areas, guaranteed to be offending 2 or 3 groups at least.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 12/27/2019 - 11:42pm
I definitely do not speak for the organization African Descendants of Slaves. Thanks for the humor.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 12/27/2019 - 7:37pm