13-Year-Old Arrested in Murder of Barnard College Student Tessa Majors: ReportBy artappraiser on Fri, 12/13/2019 - 8:46pm |
By Alberto Luperon @ LawandCrime.com, Dec. 13
There’s been an arrest in the stabbing murder of a Barnard College student in Manhattan, New York.A 13-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder, robbery, and a weapons charge after 18-year-old Tessa Majors was stabbed to death blocks away from campus, senior law enforcement sources told NBC News.
The victim was stabbed to death Wednesday evening at Morningside Park, police said. NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison said that several individuals robbed her, and there was a struggle. One of the suspect stabbed her several times, he said. “She staggered her way up the street,” he said. “One of the security guards saw her and called 911.” Majors was pronounced dead at a hospital. Authorities suggest there were one to three suspects.
The defendant was not identified. The boy did not confess to the murder, but did implicate himself, according to an official speaking with The New York Times. [....]
Comments
by artappraiser on Fri, 12/13/2019 - 10:02pm
We are two weeks into this tragedy. A 13-year old is in custody, but apparently there is no evidence of the young man stabbing the victim or stealing her property. Two 14-year olds have been questioned but then released. It is unclear where this case stands.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 12/27/2019 - 12:07am
The NYT got any tippy toeing around certain subjects out of the way on back on Dec. 21, here:
There has been some kind of confusing shit going on as regards 3 different suspects, including this:
This most recent NYTimes' reporting, from Dec. 26, clears things up some on what's going on, sounds to me like they are having a problem with the DNA testing and it will take more time:
Tessa Majors Killing: 14-Year-Old Is Released Without Charges
He is believed to have wielded the knife that killed her, the police said.
By Edgar Sandoval
by artappraiser on Fri, 12/27/2019 - 12:31am